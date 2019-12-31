Raging wildfires and angry protests ring in the new year

Sydney/Hong Kong — Millions of people began ringing in 2020 with fireworks, dancing and Champagne on Wednesday, but Australia’s celebrations were overshadowed by deadly wildfires while protests dampened the festive mood in Hong Kong and India.

New Zealanders were among the first to welcome the new year, with fireworks lighting up the night sky over Auckland.

Large crowds thronged Sydney harbour to watch Australia’s famous New Year’s Eve fireworks, even as smoke turned the evening sky in nearby coastal towns blood-red. Many towns along the country’s eastern coast cancelled the fireworks as thousands swarmed to beaches to escape the fires.

Hong Kong’s government also cancelled its popular New Year’s Eve fireworks in Victoria Harbour due to security concerns as protesters staged more rallies against what they see as an erosion of democracy in the Chinese-ruled city.

Thousands in India also planned to greet the new year with protests, angered by a citizenship law they say will discriminate against Muslims and chip away at the country’s secular constitution.

Criticism

Sydney decided to press ahead with its fireworks display despite calls by some members of the public for it to be cancelled in solidarity with fire-hit areas in New South Wales (NSW), of which the city is the capital.

“Tonight we expect a million people around the harbour and a billion people around the world to watch Sydney’s New Year’s Eve celebrations, which is Australia’s biggest public event,” City of Sydney mayor Clover Moore told reporters.

Some tourists trapped in Australia’s coastal towns posted images of blood-red, smoke-filled skies on social media. One beachfront photograph showed people lying shoulder-to-shoulder on the sand, some wearing gas masks.

The fires have spread across four states, with fronts stretching hundreds of kilometres in some cases. They have killed at least 11 people since October and left many towns and rural areas without electricity and mobile coverage.