Russia hots up in its warmest year yet

Moscow breaks out in blossoms in the middle of winter

30 December 2019 - 14:04 agency staff
Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual media conference in Moscow on December 19 2019 that no-one knows the origins of climate change. Picture: AFP/ALEXANDER NEMENOV
Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual media conference in Moscow on December 19 2019 that no-one knows the origins of climate change. Picture: AFP/ALEXANDER NEMENOV

Moscow — This year was the hottest yet registered in Russia, the country’s weather chief said on Monday, as climate change pushes global temperatures to record highs.

“This year in Russia was the hottest for the entire period of instrumental observations,” the head of the Gidromedtsentr weather service, Roman Vilfand, told Russian news agencies.

He said Moscow’s average temperature for 2019 had hit 7.6°C-7.7°C, beating the previous record by 0.3°C.

Weather records have been kept since 1879 in Moscow and since 1891 in Russia as a whole.

Global warming has sent temperatures rising around the world, with the UN saying earlier in December that 2019 was on course to be one of the three hottest years on record.

Known for its notoriously harsh winters, in 2019 Moscow had its warmest December in a century. While some flurries fell on Monday, the Russian capital — normally covered with a blanket of snow by mid-December — was largely snowless and cloudy over the month. The city’s ski resorts were closed and spring buds were beginning to show on trees — three or more months too early.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has always been reluctant to acknowledge the link between human activity and global warming. At his traditional year-end annual news conference earlier in December, Putin insisted that “nobody knows” the causes of climate change.

But he acknowledged that the consequences of global warming could be catastrophic for a country that is one of the world’s biggest producers of carbon fuel and with a fifth of its land within the Arctic Circle.

Putin said that the rate of warming for Russia was 2.5% higher than elsewhere on the planet. And “for our country, this process is very serious”, he said.

AFP

Outgoing BOE chief wants faster action on climate change

Mark Carney, soon to become UN special envoy on climate action and finance, says things ‘are not moving fast enough’
13 hours ago

Destruction from 15 natural disasters cost $1bn each

No part of the globe was spared as extreme weather fuelled by climate change took a heavy financial toll in 2019, says Christian Aid
3 days ago

Six African start-ups doing business for good in 2019

Young people across Africa are finding innovative solutions to problems from illiteracy to pollution
4 days ago

From climate change to 'crypto' — it's been a decade of disruption

As the 21st century exits its teen years, here's a list of the top 10 trends that shaped them and the markets
1 week ago

