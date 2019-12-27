World

Search is on for Hawaii tourists after chopper goes missing

27 December 2019 - 13:03 agency staff
Los Angeles — The US Coast Guard was on Friday searching for a tour helicopter with seven people on board that went missing off the coast of Hawaii in “challenging” weather conditions.

The chopper was on a tour of the coast of the northwestern island of Kauai. A boat and a helicopter were sent to scour the area when its owner raised the alarm about 40 minutes after it was due back on Thursday evening, the US Coast Guard said.

There is an electronic locator on board but no signals have been received, it said.

A pilot and six passengers are said to be in the helicopter — two of them reportedly minors.

“The weather conditions are challenging,” said Robert Cox of the Coast Guard, according to local media. Visibility is low and there are blustery winds, he added. “We have trained crews responding and on scene searching for any signs of the helicopter and those aboard.”

