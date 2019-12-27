Russia formally challenges doping ban

Moscow — Russia on Friday formally contested its ban from major sporting events over doping violations, the head of its Rusada anti-doping agency said.

“In accordance with established procedure, today we have sent a package of documents” to the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada), Yuri Ganus, the director-general of Rusada, told reporters in Moscow. “The package contains a notice about disagreement with Wada sanctions.”

Ganus also said he had sent a letter to Wada informing the anti-doping agency of his personal stance.

“I regret to inform you that all my attempts, including attempts to introduce changes to the Rusada notice, have failed,” said the letter.

Ganus, who has long argued for a major crackdown by Russia against doping cheats, told AFP on Thursday that “it is practically impossible” to contest the Wada ban.

Earlier in December Wada banned Russia for four years from major global events, including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, over manipulated doping data.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the sanctions politically motivated, indicating that a lengthy legal battle looms. He argued that the majority of Russian athletes are clean and should not be deprived of the right to compete under the Russian flag because of the actions of some individuals.

Ganus, whose rigorous stance puts him at odds with his own government and supervisory board, argues that Moscow needs to accept the sanctions and own up to its faults to be able to reform.

Speaking to AFP, Ganus said he had, however, to relay the decision of the supervisory board. “This is not our decision,” he stressed.

AFP