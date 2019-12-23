Tesco withdraws Chinese cards after message from possible prisoner found inside

London/San Franciso/Beining — UK grocery giant Tesco has suspended its supply of Christmas cards from a Chinese factory and said it is investigating a newspaper report that prison labour is used in their production.

All the cards produced by the factory have been withdrawn from sale, Tesco said in a statement on Sunday. If the investigation shows a breach of the company’s rule against using prison labour, the factory will be removed from Tesco’s supplier list “immediately and permanently”.

The Sunday Times reported earlier that a six-year-old girl from London, Florence Widdicombe, discovered a note in her Tesco Christmas cards that read: “We are foreign prisoners in Shanghai Qingpu Prison China. Forced to work against our will. Please help us and notify human rights organisation.”

Such notes have been discovered in products sold by brands such as Walmart and Saks in the past decade as Western companies’ reliance on Chinese production has meant exposure to chains of sub-contractors that reportedly make use of prison labour. While paying inmates to work is not prohibited under International Labour Organisation guidelines, most international companies say they avoid prison labour because it is often difficult to ascertain whether prisoners are forced to work.

Tesco said that its Chinese supplier, Zhejiang Yunguang Printing, was independently audited as recently as November and there was no evidence that rules had been broken. “We abhor the use of prison labour and would never allow it in our supply chain,” the company said.

‘Ridiculous and slander’

A representative for Zhejiang Yunguang, who declined to give his name, said by phone on Monday that the report is “ridiculous and a slander ... Someone may be wanting to defame our factory and our country”. Calls to Shanghai Qingpu prison were not answered.

Tesco donates the money raised from such Christmas cards to the British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK and Diabetes UK.

“Like Tesco, we’re shocked by these allegations,” the charities said in an e-mailed statement on Monday. “We are in touch with Tesco, who have assured us that these particular cards have been removed from sale, and that the factory producing them has been suspended while they investigate further. We await the outcome of Tesco’s full investigation.”

Tesco shares were little changed Monday morning in London.

The note, written inside a card featuring a cat in a Santa hat on the front, asked whoever found it to contact Peter Humphrey. Humphrey is a former journalist who spent 23 months in the same prison on what he calls bogus charges that were probably triggered by his work in China as a corporate fraud investigator.

The girl’s father researched the name online and contacted Humphrey, who then wrote the story for the Times. The father, Ben Widdicombe, told the BBC in an interview that Florence laughed when she first saw the note. The girl had been writing Christmas cards and told her mother, “Oh, Mum, look — someone’s already written in this card, isn’t that funny,” Ben Widdicombe said. “On reflection, we realised it was potentially quite a serious thing.”

Prison work

Humphrey told the BBC he believes he knows who wrote the note “but I will never disclose that name”. When he was detained there, he said, prisoners had the choice to do manufacturing work to earn small amounts of money; he said the work now appears to be mandatory. “These prisoners are living a very bleak daily life,” Humphrey told the network.

Forced labour in China is an enduring human rights issue that has plagued Western brands ever since the country became the factory to the world in the 1990s. The issue has received renewed global attention after reports that upwards of 1-million Uighurs, a Muslim ethnic group, have been detained by the Chinese government in internment camps where they’re forced to work as well as attend what are called re-education sessions.

With Corinne Gretler

Bloomberg