Highlights of Vladimir Putin’s end-of-year news conference

Moscow — Comments taken from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual end-of-year news conference on Thursday.

On the Russian doping scandal

“On the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) and its decision, I believe that it’s not just unfair, it also goes against common sense.

Any punishment should be individual. If someone is guilty of something specific, then that is completely natural and just. But if the vast majority of our athletes are clean, how can they be sanctioned for the actions of anybody else?

If WADA does not have any claims against our national Olympic Committee, then our team should be allowed to participate under its own flag. Deal with specific people. We are doing everything to make sure Russian sport is clean.”

On Ukraine peace talks

“There is nothing other than the Minsk [peace] Agreements. I was, of course, concerned by [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky’s statement ... that they could be revised. If a revision of the Minsk Agreements starts, then the situation could enter a complete dead end.

Direct dialogue on Donbass [a historical, cultural, and economic region in eastern Ukraine and southwestern Russia] is needed. It is lacking.

It has been announced recently that some changes will be introduced, related to decentralisation. OK, fine. This is what, instead of the Minsk Agreements? Instead of the law about special status for Donbass? Can one imagine this? Yes. But it is written into the Minsk Agreements that if it relates to Donbass, it must be agreed with these regions. And there is no agreement. This is a cause for concern.”

On Ukraine gas talks

“This is a very difficult, sensitive topic. We would like to solve this problem.

We will look for a solution that is acceptable for all parties, including Ukraine. That’s despite the construction of infrastructure such as Nord Stream-1, Nord Stream-2, Turk Stream. We will preserve gas transit through Ukraine.

The question relates to the volumes of this transit and the time frame in which we can reach a deal. We have no desire to exacerbate the situation in the energy sector or use this to influence the situation in Ukraine itself.

We are interested in Ukraine receiving gas in a normal fashion. We want our consumers in Europe to be reassured that we have normal relations with our neighbours and that everything will go to plan.”

On Trump’s impeachment

Putin said that the impeachment of US President Donald Trump is based on “made-up grounds”, adding that he does not believe it marks the end of the US president.

“It still needs to go through the Senate, where the Republicans have a majority. And it is hardly likely that they are going to push out of office a representative of their own party, on grounds that are absolutely made-up.”

Reuters, AFP