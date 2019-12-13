News Leader
WATCH: Christine Lagarde’s first ECB policy meeting
Claus Vistesen from Pantheon Macroeconomics talks to Business Day TV about the ECB’s latest meeting
13 December 2019 - 12:50
The European Central Bank (ECB) has stood pat on rates and stuck to its bond-buying programme at the first monetary policy meeting under its new president, Christine Lagarde.
Joining us on the line now with his perspective on the decision is Claus Vistesen from Pantheon Macroeconomics.
Or listen to the full audio: