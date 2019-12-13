World

WATCH: Christine Lagarde’s first ECB policy meeting

Claus Vistesen from Pantheon Macroeconomics talks to Business Day TV about the ECB’s latest meeting

13 December 2019
The European Central Bank (ECB) has stood pat on rates and stuck to its bond-buying programme at the first monetary policy meeting under its new president, Christine Lagarde.

Joining us on the line now with his perspective on the decision is Claus Vistesen from Pantheon Macroeconomics.

