North Korea calls US meeting with UN over missiles ‘foolish’

Seoul — On Thursday, North Korea’s foreign ministry criticised the US as “foolish” for convening a UN Security Council meeting over growing concern about short-range rockets fired from the isolated state.

On Wednesday, Washington used the meeting to warn of consequences for North Korea if it followed through with its promise of an ominous “Christmas gift” in the event that the US does not come up with concessions by the end of the year.

“By arranging the meeting, the US did a foolish thing that will boomerang on it, and decisively helped us make a definite decision on what way to choose,” North Korea’s foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

Trump has met three times with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to discuss Pyongyang’s nuclear programme, but frustrated North Korea is seeking a comprehensive deal that includes sanctions relief.

“The US talks about dialogue, whenever it opens its mouth, but it is too natural that the US has nothing to present before us though dialogue may open,” it added.