World

Hot mic has Trump seeing red and calling Trudeau ‘two-faced’

Caught off-guard by microphones at Buckingham Palace, the prime ministers of Canada, France and the UK were being a bit gossipy

04 December 2019 - 16:31 agency staff
US President Donald Trump (left) talks (nicely) with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (right) at the Nato summit in Watford, Britain, December 4 2019. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE
US President Donald Trump (left) talks (nicely) with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (right) at the Nato summit in Watford, Britain, December 4 2019. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

Watford — US President Donald Trump described Justin Trudeau as “two-faced” on Wednesday after the Canadian prime minister was caught on camera apparently mocking him.

“He’s two-faced,” Trump told reporters on the sidelines of the Nato summit, saying he had called out Trudeau on defence spending “and he’s not very happy about it”.

Trump was speaking before holding talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel after the 29 leaders of Nato countries met in Watford, north of London.

“With Trudeau, he’s a nice guy. I find him to be a nice guy, but the truth is, I called him out on the fact that he’s not paying 2% and I guess he’s not very happy about it,” he said, referring to an alliance commitment to spend 2% of GDP on defence.

Trudeau was picked up by microphones at a Buckingham Palace reception for Nato leaders on Tuesday evening apparently laughing about an impromptu press conference Trump did earlier.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France’s President Emmanuel Macron: “Is that why you were late?” Trudeau interjects: “He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top.”

In the video, Macron appears to tell an anecdote about the encounter as Britain’s Princess Anne and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte look on, but the French leader has his back to camera and he is inaudible amid the hubbub.

“Oh, yeah, yeah, he announced...” an amused Trudeau declares, adding: “You just watched his team’s jaw drop to the floor.”

AFP

Trump clashes with Macron ahead of Nato summit

Donald Trump, who has berated Nato in the past himself, also called the French president’s comments on the alliance ‘very, very nasty’
World
1 day ago

Bolsonaro’s painful lessons for making friends with Trump

Going all-in on Trump may yet blow up in Jair Bolsonaro’s face, as the US threatens tariffs on steel and aluminium from Brazil
World
1 day ago

How do you impeach a problem like Trump?

A report appears to lay the groundwork for at least two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress
World
4 hours ago

Most read

1.
Russian diplomats expelled from Berlin over death ...
World
2.
Hot mic has Trump seeing red and calling Trudeau ...
World
3.
The fight against malaria has stalled, says the ...
World
4.
Fighting climate change will cost companies ...
Companies

Related Articles

China’s growing military power should be tackled, says Nato

World

Trump says US-China trade war could drag on until after 2020 election

World / Europe

Nato members should not invest in defence just to please Trump, Jens ...

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.