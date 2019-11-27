US pecan farmers losing a piece of the pie as trade war bites

Nothing could be more American than pecan pie at Thanksgiving — right? Well, not this year.

Thanks largely to the effect of Hurricane Michael, which smashed through Georgia’s pecan patch in 2018, domestic production is likely to have fallen to its lowest level in a decade in the year through September, according to US department of agriculture data. Combined with a record volume of net imports, that’s likely to mean that about 41% of the nuts consumed in the US in 2019 came from overseas.

The majority of that total will be from Mexico, whose rapidly rising pecan production has been threatening to overtake its northern neighbour since 2016. With their lower wages, Mexicans (and Mexican-Americans) have been key to the laborious business of growing and shelling pecans for the US market for a century. The key ingredient in this latest boom, however, is China.

Hickory nuts are a popular treat in China, where they’re considered a delicacy of Alibaba Group Holding’s hometown of Hangzhou. c, which come from another type of hickory native to the southern US and northern Mexico, make a decent substitute. As a result, China and Hong Kong have become the most important export end-market for US kernels in recent years, accounting for about a fifth of global consumption.

The trade war has devastated that fledgling business. As part of the tit-for-tat of tariffs with the Trump administration, Beijing has imposed a 47% levy on pecan imports from the US, making the American product prohibitively expensive when competing against the 7% imposed on Mexican nuts. Exports of US pecans to Hong Kong and China have fallen by about three-quarters, from 27-million kilograms in the year through September 2018 to 7-million kilograms in the most recent 12 months. Those from Mexico to China, meanwhile, increased more than 3,000% in 2018.