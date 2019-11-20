World

Saving the whales, not planting trees, could arrest climate change

Whales are carbon-capture titans, absorbing an average of 33 tonnes of carbon dioxide each throughout their lives, says an IMF report

20 November 2019 - 16:27 Jana Randow
Picture: SIMON’S TOWN BOAT COMPANY
Picture: SIMON’S TOWN BOAT COMPANY

Frankfurt  — Climate activists would be better off trying to save whales rather than planting trees if they had to choose between those options, according to a study published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Great whales are the carbon-capture titans of the animal world, absorbing an average of 33 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) each throughout their lives before their carcasses sink to the bottom of the ocean and remain there for centuries, according an article in the December issue of the IMF’s Finance & Development magazine. A tree, by contrast, absorbs no more than 21kg of the gas a year.

That difference prompted Ralph Chami and Sena Oztosun from the IMF’s Institute for Capacity Development, and two professors, Thomas Cosimano and Connel Fullenkamp, to argue that supporting international efforts to restore whale populations — decimated to 1.3-million by years of industrialised hunting — “could lead to a breakthrough in the fight against climate change”.

“Co-ordinating the economics of whale protection must rise to the top of the global community’s climate agenda,” they wrote. “Since the role of whales is irreplaceable in mitigating and building resilience to climate change, their survival should be integrated into the objectives of the 190 countries that, in 2015, signed the Paris Agreement for combating climate risk.”

In addition to binding significant amounts of CO2 themselves, whales also support the production of phytoplankton, which contributes at least 50% of all oxygen to the Earth’s atmosphere and captures as much CO2 as 1.7-trillion trees, or four Amazon forests.

Increasing phytoplankton productivity by just 1% would have the same effect as the sudden appearance of 2-billion mature trees, according to the study.

Protecting whales and raising their numbers comes at a cost. The authors put the value of one animal at more than $2m, taking into account the value of carbon sequestered over the whale’s lifetime, as well as other economic contributions such as fishery enhancement and ecotourism.

The researchers argue that if the whale population were allowed to grow to around 4-million to 5-million — the total before the era of whaling — thereby capturing 1.7-billion tonnes of CO2 annually, it would be worth about $13 per person per year in subsidies.

International financial institutions would be “ideally suited to advise, monitor, and co-ordinate” actions of individual countries, the authors said.

Bloomberg 

Call to update World Energy Outlook in line with climate concerns

Sixty-five signatories urge organisation to do more to avert "catastrophic global warming''
World
2 days ago

Five things I’ve learnt about saving the world

Climate change is making us rethink the way we eat, dress, travel and work.
Life
1 day ago

Venice needs millions to restore waterlogged basilica, but insurers won’t pay

Insurers are refusing to provide flood coverage to a city where it is a regular occurrence, which has been getting worse due to climate change
World
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Sri Lankan politics now a family business as ...
World / Asia
2.
Zimbabwe police beat opposition supporters in ...
World / Africa
3.
Chinese secret police tortured me, former UK ...
World / Asia
4.
Maltese tycoon Yorgen Fenech arrested over ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

California wildfires leave survivors’ mental health in tatters

World / Americas

Australian asks: why save for the future if there is none?

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.