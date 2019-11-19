World

Donors cough up to eradicate polio globally

19 November 2019 - 15:11 Reuters
The government-led mass vaccination programme in Manila, Philippines, October 14 2019. Picture: REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ
The government-led mass vaccination programme in Manila, Philippines, October 14 2019. Picture: REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ

London — On Tuesday, Donor governments and philanthropists pledged $2.6bn to help fund a worldwide polio eradication plan that has taken decades to reach what global health specialists say is now the “last mile”.

The funding — almost of half of which came in a single donation from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation — will be used to immunise 450-million children against polio each year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in a statement.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that by seeking to reach “every last child” with vaccines against the crippling viral disease, the global polio eradication initiative (GPEI) is coming ever closer to achieving a polio-free world.

In October, the WHO announced a “historic step” in the fight to wipe out polio, certifying that the second of the three types of the polio virus have been eradicated globally.

Global polio cases have been cut by more than 99% since 1988, but the type 1 polio virus is still endemic in Pakistan and Afghanistan, where it has infected 102 people in 2019. That is a resurgence from a record low global annual figure of 22 cases in 2017.

Polio invades the nervous system and can cause irreversible paralysis within hours. It cannot be cured, but it can be prevented by vaccination — and a dramatic reduction in cases worldwide in recent decades has been due to intense national and regional immunisation campaigns for babies and children.

The $2.6bn pledge will part fund the GPEI’s 2019-2023 “end-game strategy”. A total of $3.27bn is needed to fully implement the plan, the WHO said.

Donors made their pledges at a “Reaching the Last Mile” polio conference in Abu Dhabi. The funding includes $1.08bn from the Gates Foundation; about $514m from Britain; $215m from the US; $160m from Pakistan; and $150m from the charity Rotary International.

Outbreak of polio prompts Philippines to launch vaccination drive

The Philippines is also trying to tackle outbreaks of dengue and measles that have killed more than 1,000 people since January, most of them children
DRC Ebola outbreak an emergency of global concern, says WHO

New case in urban hub spurs the World Health Organisation to flag the epidemic
Outbreak of polio prompts Philippines to launch vaccination drive

The Philippines is also trying to tackle outbreaks of dengue and measles that have killed more than 1,000 people since January, most of them children
DRC Ebola outbreak an emergency of global concern, says WHO

New case in urban hub spurs the World Health Organisation to flag the epidemic
