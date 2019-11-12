Putin uses hashish to get one over on (weak) ally Netanyahu

Moscow/Jerusalem — Russian President Vladimir Putin never misses a chance to pounce on perceived geopolitical weakness, even when doing so might contribute to the downfall — and potential incarceration — of an old acquaintance such as Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Russian leader has snubbed repeated requests from his embattled Israeli counterpart to free Naama Issachar, a 26-year-old army veteran sentenced to 7.5 years in jail for carrying a small amount of hashish in a Moscow airport during a layover in April. She was flying back to Tel Aviv from New Delhi after a backpacking trip to India that included a course in yoga.

Issachar’s plight has become a cause célèbre in Israel, where Netanyahu is struggling to extend his record 13 years of rule and avoid a trial on corruption charges. He failed to build a majority coalition after elections in September ended in deadlock and now his centrist rival, Benny Gantz, has until the end of November to try to forge a government of his own.

Putin could have provided his frequent interlocutor a boost in the polls just days before the vote, when support for his Likud party started to wane and Netanyahu flew to Putin’s summer residence in Sochi to press for Issachar’s release. At the time, Likud’s headquarters in Tel Aviv boasted a giant banner of the two men shaking hands under the slogan, “Netanyahu, in another league”.

Instead, with disputes regarding Syria and Iran simmering amid tensions over US President Donald Trump’s policies in the region, Putin sent Netanyahu home empty-handed after reportedly making him wait three hours. A month later, a Moscow court meted out the unprecedented punishment to Issachar, a dual US citizen, who was raised in New Jersey.

This was an insult, done “on purpose and artificially for political reasons”, said Zvi Magen, a former Israeli ambassador to Russia who’s now a senior researcher at Tel Aviv University. Two people with knowledge of internal Kremlin deliberations said Putin himself will decide Issachar’s fate, but only after the stalemate in Israel is broken, which may require another election in January. Putin doesn’t want to give Netanyahu “a gift” while he’s in political limbo, one of the people said.

Andrei Kortunov, director-general of the Russian International Affairs Council, a Kremlin-founded think-tank, called the Sochi rebuff “a deliberate move” to signal Putin’s “cooling” toward Netanyahu.

“Putin is hedging,” said Cliff Kupchan, chair of risk consultancy Eurasia Group. “Netanyahu is on thin ice and Putin wants to keep his options open. His personal relationship with Bibi is no longer a political asset.”

For Issachar, Russian reality has become a nightmare more frightening than the two years she spent as a desert sniper protecting her country’s frontier from Islamic militants. Not long after the detention, Issachar’s mother Yaffa Issachar said her daughter found herself in the middle of a murky world of global-rivalry intrigue reminiscent of the Cold War.