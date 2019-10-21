World Volodymyr Zelensky pushes his disruptive agenda at ‘an insane pace’ The new government of the former Soviet Union’s second largest state has extraordinary ambitions BL PREMIUM

Kiev — “You are absolutely right. Not only 100% but actually 1,000%.” The fawning tone of Volodymyr Zelensky’s July telephone conversation with Donald Trump provided an embarrassing snapshot of a neophyte leader desperate to curry favour with a US president.

But as the scandal about Trump’s alleged coercion of an ally to rake up dirt on one of his political opponents consumes Washington, Ukraine’s new president looks a good deal more resilient as he tries to stay above the fray and deliver on his sweeping mandate to overhaul his country.