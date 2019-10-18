World

News Leader

WATCH: What investors think of SA

Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings talks to Business Day TV about the World Bank and IMF meetings in Washington

18 October 2019 - 09:41 Business Day TV
The sun rises behind the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
The annual meetings of the boards of governors of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) are under way in Washington and industry leaders are discussing issues of global concern.

Uncertainty has been a major theme with regards to Brexit and the US-China trade war.

The IMF has made a fifth cut to its 2019 growth outlook, citing the effect of trade tension on growth.

Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings spoke to Business Day TV about how the international investment community views SA.

Or listen to the full audio:

