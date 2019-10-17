One Swiss bank keeps showing up in search for Venezuela’s missing billions

In 2012 and 2013, Gorrin tapped an account at CBH to buy aircraft worth $33.7m and cover some horse-related expenses for Andrade, the former Venezuelan treasurer, according to plea agreement documents filed in Andrade’s case last year. Gorrin’s 2013 purchase of television network Globovision, which opposition leaders say silenced one of the few media outlets that had been willing to criticise Maduro, was funded partly by a wire transfer from Gorrin’s accounts at CBH, according to a person familiar with the operation.

Another CBH client was Luis Oberto, the son of a prominent Venezuelan banker, whose name surfaced in a public corruption investigation involving the state-owned oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), according to Tablante. Tablante, who previously served as head of Venezuela’s anti-drug trafficking office, worked on several corruption investigations with fellow lawmakers and chronicled his findings in a book, El Gran Saqueo, or The Great Looting.

In 2012, a company controlled by Luis Oberto and his brother Ignacio secured a contract to provide a credit line to PDVSA that would have enabled them to benefit from currency exchanges, according to Tablante and people familiar with investigations in Venezuela and the US. Loans under the contract were extended in bolívars, but PDVSA repaid them in dollars at the government’s official exchange rate. At the time, bolívars were about three times cheaper on Venezuela’s extensive black market for currency, allowing anyone who controlled the PDVSA credit lines to triple their money.

In one deal, Panama-based Violet Advisors — a now-defunct company that listed Luis Oberto as president and Ignacio Oberto as director — secured a 17.49-billion bolívar credit line with PDVSA, according to internal oil company documents cited by Tablante. Violet Advisors had an account at CBH, according to fund transfer records reviewed by Bloomberg News.

In April 2016, the Venezuelan attorney-general’s office opened a criminal investigation into suspected corruption tied to big PDVSA contracts, according to documents and two former Venezuelan prosecutors familiar with the case. A written summary of that investigation shows that prosecutors working under Mundaray examined Luis Oberto’s tax and business records. Saab, the current attorney-general, declined to comment on where the probe stands.

The justice department is now investigating how the Obertos won the loan contracts, and whether any gains from them were invested in the US, according to two people familiar with the probe.

Miami-based attorneys for the Obertos declined to respond to detailed questions about their business dealings. “Luis and Ignacio Oberto are both highly respected businessmen who have never been accused in any country of any crime,” lawyers Ed Shohat and David Oscar Markus said in a joint statement. “And for good reason — they are honourable, ethical and transparent. They have committed no crime. Any suggestion to the contrary will be met with a full-court press defence.”

By April 2013, as CBH was making significant fees from its Venezuelan business, Souto left the bank to become an independent asset manager. (Beaumont left the same year.) Documents show that Souto’s clients kept money at CBH after he left the bank, and he stayed involved in managing their affairs. For example, Wakil asked Souto to help arrange for four of the eight wire transfers to Osorio’s relatives after Souto had left CBH, records show.

Meanwhile, CBH went on a buying spree. It bought Latin American and Iberian accounts from Portugal’s Banco Espirito Santo, which later collapsed after what regulators described as fraudulent activities and “ruinous management.” CBH also added assets in Hong Kong and Eastern Europe, and opened an office in London. Its assets reached Sf9.3bn ($9.3bn) in 2018.

Last year, CBH’s Benhamou set his sights on the US, cutting a deal to buy Brickell Bank, a one-branch bank in Miami’s financial district that was owned by now-bankrupt Banco Espirito Santo. He envisioned moving $120m of deposits to the Miami bank and sending clients to open accounts there, filings with Florida regulators show. “I think it was quite a dream for me to have something in the US,” Benhamou said at a 2018 state regulatory hearing. “Miami is the hub, the gateway for Latin American clientele.”

Background checks turned up nothing amiss, and Florida regulators approved the purchase. At that point, the Benhamous’ plans needed only federal regulatory approval.

Months went by without any news. Then, in early May, a different suitor revealed plans to buy Brickell Bank. Federal regulators approved the acquisition by Banesco USA, a bank owned by Venezuelan financier Juan Carlos Escotet, according to a statement issued by Brickell Bank in August. State and federal regulators, Banesco and CBH all declined to discuss what happened with the Benhamous’ plans.

In Venezuela, finding the country’s missing billions is a top priority for Juan Guaido, a lawmaker recognised as Venezuela’s legitimate leader by the US, the EU and dozens of other countries. Members of a team Guaido appointed to track the funds say they hope they can recoup a significant portion, but they’re realistic about the challenges involved.

A decade of pressure from foreign regulators has forced Swiss authorities to ease their famous banking secrecy rules and to share more information generally. Even so, US prosecutors have asked for several bank records related to suspicious Venezuelan accounts at CBH with scant results, according to people familiar with the requests. Swiss authorities take at least a year to rule on such requests from foreign law enforcement agencies. Consequently, US prosecutors’ progress has been slow.

In March 2018, Mundaray, the former Venezuelan prosecutor, tried to force the issue. He travelled to Switzerland armed with cases that he said documented how Venezuelans used Swiss banks to hide the proceeds of some of the biggest financial crimes he’d investigated. He urged government officials to look into CBH and other banks, he said.

The Swiss attorney-general’s office told Bloomberg this month that it has been investigating allegations of money laundering in Swiss banks by Venezuelans but declined to comment further.

Back in Bogota, Mundaray, who recently was named a legal adviser at the Venezuelan embassy representing Guaido’s government in Colombia, says he remains hopeful that his request of Swiss officials will produce results. “They promised to take action,” he said. “And I really hope they will, right?”

