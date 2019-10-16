Beijing tells the US to back off over support for Hong Kong

Hong Kong/Washington/Beijing — China threatened unspecified “strong countermeasures” if the US Congress enacts legislation supporting Hong Kong protesters, in a sign of the deepening strain between the world’s two largest economies as they attempt to seal a trade deal.

China’s foreign ministry issued the warning on Wednesday after the US House passed a package of measures backing a pro-democracy movement that has rocked the former British colony for more than four months. Among them was the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which subjects the city’s special US trading status to annual reviews and provides for sanctions against officials deemed responsible for undermining its “fundamental freedoms and autonomy”.

The threat roiled markets during Asian trading, at one point wiping out a 0.8% rally in the regional equity benchmark. Futures on the S&P 500 Index were still down 0.2% as of 8.06am in London after falling twice that much in Asia. The yuan was also 0.2% lower against the dollar offshore.

While the legislation must also pass the US Senate and be signed by US President Donald Trump to become law, it already has strong bipartisan support in the Republican-run upper chamber. The Hong Kong measures were passed by the Democrat-controlled House by unanimous voice votes on Tuesday.

Chinese ministry of foreign affairs spokesperson Geng Shuang warned American law makers to stop meddling in China’s internal affairs “before falling off the edge of the cliff”, without specifying how it would retaliate. The House action “fully exposes the shocking hypocrisy of some in the US on human rights and democracy and their malicious intention to undermine Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability to contain China’s development”, Geng said.

Both Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have so far prevented the international uproar over Hong Kong from scuttling their trade talks. The two sides went ahead with negotiations and reached some broad agreements last week, even though the House vote was widely expected at the time.

“I don’t think this will undermine the prospect of signing a partial deal next month,” said Wang Huiyao, an adviser to China’s cabinet and founder of the Centre for China and Globalisation in Beijing. “The Hong Kong bill is not a done deal and there is still room for redemption.”

A spokesperson for the Hong Kong government “expressed regret” over the House action, which came hours before CEO Carrie Lam was slated to deliver her annual policy address. Lam barely got a few words of the address on Wednesday before pro-democracy lawmakers forced her to stop talking.