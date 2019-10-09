World Emerging economies will gain if plans to shake up global tax win the day OECD proposes new rules to stop multinationals from shifting profits to escape taxation BL PREMIUM

London — The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has proposed a global shake-up of corporate taxation, overturning a century of rules that had allowed digital groups such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google to shift profits around the world to minimise their tax bills.

The proposals, which were unveiled on Wednesday after months of behind-the-scenes negotiations, are aimed at extracting more tax from large multinationals whether they are digital or own highly profitable brands, such as luxury goods makers or global car companies.