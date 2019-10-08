World

Tiffany & Co also kowtows to China over perceived allegiance

Tiffany has abjectly apologised about and pulled a tweet showing a model covering one eye, which some say echoes Hong Kong demonstrators

08 October 2019 - 14:25 Agency Staff
Tiffany & Co in Beijing, China. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER
Tiffany & Co in Beijing, China. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

Shanghai — Tiffany & Co has removed a tweet showing a woman covering one eye after Chinese consumers accused the jeweller of supporting the Hong Kong protesters.

The photo, posted on Monday, showed Chinese model Sun Feifei wearing a Tiffany ring on her right hand as it covers her right eye.

Angry Chinese buyers believed it was a deliberate echo of the pose adopted by Hong Kong’s pro-democracy demonstrators to denounce police violence in the semi-autonomous city. Hong Kong protesters — who have rallied for months against Beijing’s authoritarianism — adopted the pose obscuring one eye after the first of two women received eye injuries during violent clashes with police.

But Tiffany’s spokesperson said the image was created in May — before the protests erupted — and “in no way intended to be a political statement of any kind”.

“We regret that it may be perceived as such, and, in turn, have removed the image from our digital and social media channels and will discontinue its use effective immediately.”

The campaign also included model Carolyn Murphy covering her right eye with one of Tiffany’s distinctive blue jewellery boxes.

Chinese consumers said the brand had been inconsiderate in posting the photos during a sensitive time.

“I used to be your hardcore fan, but now I’m a Chinese first and foremost. I love my country and I won’t allow her to receive any defamation or violation,” one person posted on China’s Twitter-like platform Weibo.

“Whoever buys their products is blind,” another post read.

Tiffany CEO Alessandro Bogliolo said in August that continual business disruptions in Hong Kong had impacted the company, estimating six full selling days were lost due to unplanned store closures during the second quarter of this year. Bogliolo said the city was the brand’s fourth-largest market by sales — after the US, Japan and mainland China.

New York-based Tiffany opened its largest-ever product exhibition in Shanghai in September, a move it hoped would attract young Chinese customers.

The company’s sales grew more than 25% in mainland China between March and June — a stark contrast to a 3% drop in the company’s global turnover in the same period. Tiffany has 35 shops in mainland China, and plans to open branches of its Blue Box Café in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

AFP

Global brands offer groveling apologies to China

The NBA, Cathay Pacific, Dolce & Gabbana — the list goes on as companies forget to refer to Taiwan and Hong Kong’s control by China
World
2 hours ago

Hong Kong protesters direct rage at Starbucks

The vandalism illustrates the huge pressures on international brands as Hong Kong is shaken by its worst political unrest in decades
World
1 week ago

‘Cartoon girl’ goes for $25m as teargas chokes Hong Kong streets

While protesters clash with police, the city’s wealthy largely carry on in their enclaves
World
5 hours ago

Most read

1.
Tiffany & Co also kowtows to China over ...
World
2.
Thousands of African men probably dying from HIV ...
World / Africa
3.
Greek tanker owner guilty of using ‘pirates’ in ...
World / Europe
4.
Global brands offer groveling apologies to China
World / Asia

Related Articles

Pasta and chopsticks see Dolce & Gabbana cancel Chinese show

World / Asia

Global accounting CEOs bend to China’s will

Companies

Cathay crew tells of the sackings and phone searches after Hong Kong protests

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.