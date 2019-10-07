This is what the one-million plastic bottles sold every minute looks like

Singapore — It is one thing to say the world is drowning in plastic, it is another to show it.

Data compiled by the UN shows that eight-million tonnes of plastic — bottles, packaging and other waste — enter the ocean each year.

Singapore-based Reuters graphics editor Simon Scarr wanted to create a way for people to visualise the scale of that waste, zeroing in on plastic bottles, a commodity that's sold and discarded all over the planet each day.

Euromonitor International tracks specific types of plastic packaging sold annually around the world, including PET bottles, a lightweight plastic developed in the 1970s and widely used for bottled water and drinks. On a global scale, approximately one-million plastic beverage bottles are sold every minute.

“The numbers were staggering but still really hard for people to comprehend what that really looks like,” Scarr said. “I wanted to visualise this as actual piles of discarded bottles.”

Scarr and data visualisation developer Marco Hernandez went to work to build a 3D model that would illustrate a simple thought experiment: what would it look like if the one-million bottles sold every minute around the world rained down on a single spot over 60 seconds?

The first inputs into the model were the mass and other properties of that one bottle from the vending machine in Hong Kong. To provide a sense of scale, Hernandez and Scarr decided to show the bottles tumbling down on a garbage truck and a human figure.

And to illustrate the hail of plastic, the 3D model assumed that the bottles would be dropped from a height of 49m, equivalent to a trash shower from the top of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris or Cinderella's Castle in Florida, US's Walt Disney World.

An early projection showed that the almost 17,000 bottles consumed every second would quickly bury first the human figure and then the garbage truck.

But plastic bottles bounce, tumble and roll on impact so the model had to account for that messy distribution.

Click on the graphic below to see the finished graphic as published: