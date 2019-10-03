World

Scotch whisky sector to be ‘damaged’ by US tariffs over Airbus

03 October 2019 - 12:29 Kate Holton
Picture: UPSPLASH/ADAM JAIME
Picture: UPSPLASH/ADAM JAIME

London — A move by the US to slap a 25% tariff on single-malt Scotch whisky will damage the industry and hurt jobs and investment in Scotland, the sector’s trade association said on Thursday, as it urged restraint on all sides.

On Wednesday, Washington said it would slap 10% tariffs on European-made Airbus planes and 25% duties on a range of products including French wine, Scotch whiskies and cheese from across the continent as punishment for illegal EU aircraft subsidies.

The US is Scotch whisky’s largest and most valuable single market, with more than £1bn of the product being exported there last year.

The association said that despite the issue being over aircraft subsidies, single-malt whisky represents more than half the total value of UK products on the US tariff list, amounting to more than $460m.

“The tariff will undoubtedly damage the Scotch Whisky sector,” Scotch Whisky Association CEO Karen Betts said in a statement.

“The tariff will put our competitiveness and Scotch whisky’s market share at risk,” she said. “We expect to see a negative impact on investment and job creation in Scotland, and longer term impacts on productivity and growth across the industry and our supply chain.”

Betts urged the US, the EU and the UK to de-escalate the trade dispute, adding that exports going both ways between Britain and the US had grown strongly over the past 25 years when there were no tariffs on spirits.

Reuters

Scotch Whisky Association caught up in US-EU tariff dispute

The US has threatened tariffs on billions of pounds worth of goods, including Scotland’s most famous export, much loved by Americans
World
3 months ago

WTO agrees US tariffs of $7.5bn on EU in landmark Airbus case

The ruling is the largest arbitration award in World Trade Organisation history and the 15-year long Airbus-Boeing battle
World
18 hours ago

Most read

1.
Iraq protests against corruption and lack of jobs ...
World / Asia
2.
EU court tells Facebook offensive speech must be ...
World
3.
Scotch whisky sector to be ‘damaged’ by US ...
World
4.
Big chunk of Zambia’s 2020 income to come from ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

French minister calls Trump’s wine tariff threat ‘moronic’

World / Europe

The tariffs that will affect SA in the event of a no-deal Brexit

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.