One year after Saudi agents murdered Jamal Khashoggi, a pall on Saudi Arabia remains

Riyadh — Waiters roamed the room with foie gras canapés and sparkling lemonade as a snow machine whirred in the background at a recent VIP gala, advertising the beauty of Saudi Arabia’s mountains to guests from around the world as the kingdom unveiled plans to open up to tourists.

A year after government critic Jamal Khashoggi was killed and dismembered by Saudi agents in Turkey, straining relations with allies and shocking investors, the country is trying to move on.

Officials are pushing forward with social changes, gearing up for a two-month entertainment extravaganza called Riyadh Season, and preparing to host the world’s business elite for an investment conference that saw executives cancel in 2018 as gruesome details of Khashoggi’s final moments emerged.

Yet between glamorous events, the legacy of the killing lingers, complicating Saudi Arabia’s oldest relationships and casting a pall that even the world’s top public relations firms haven’t been able to remove.

“Jamal was a friend and colleague,” said Prince Turki Al-Faisal, a senior Saudi royal who was close to Khashoggi. “His heinous murder not only saddened me, but it has left a stain on all of us.”

A prominent Saudi journalist and government insider, Khashoggi never considered himself a dissident. But in 2017, as a crackdown on domestic dissent under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman intensified, Khashoggi fled, fearing he could be detained. He settled in the US, penning a series of critical columns for the Washington Post.

“I have left my home, my family and my job, and I am raising my voice,” he wrote.

A murder at the embassy

Depressed and homesick, Khashoggi fell in love with a Turkish woman and made plans to wed. On October 2 2018, while trying to obtain paperwork for their marriage, he was killed by a team that lay in wait for him at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul. He was 59.

The CIA reportedly concluded that prince Mohammed had ordered the murder — something the prince denied in an interview with “60 Minutes” broadcast on Sunday, calling it a “heinous crime”.