‘Howdy, Modi!’ as Trump and Modi exchange compliments

Modi said he is seeking equal status and development for Kashmir, adding that his actions are “causing discomfort to some people unable to manage their own country” and who “nurture terrorism”. “These people have put their hatred of India at the centre of their political agenda,” Modi said.

India accuses Pakistan of arming Islamic militants who have fought its rule in Kashmir. But India has also faced strong criticism from human rights activists for shutting down virtually all internet and cellular communications across much of Kashmir.

Protesters gathered outside of the NRG Stadium with placards and shirts that said, “Free Kashmir” and accused Modi of violating religious freedom — a cause frequently evoked by the Trump administration.

Some Democrats take distance

The event — dubbed, with a Texan twang, “Howdy, Modi!” — was billed as the largest gathering ever by a foreign leader other than the pope in the US.

Hoping to ensure that it remains bipartisan, organisers also invited prominent Democrats. Steny Hoyer, the second-top Democrat in the House of Representatives, said that both major US parties want strong relations with India — but gently voiced concern, pointing to India’s historic “respect for secularism and human rights”. “Americans and Indians must strive to make our promises and aspirations a reality for all our citizens,” he said with Modi at his side.

Presidential contender Bernie Sanders, who did not attend, was more direct, saying that Trump showed a “deafening silence” on the clampdown in Kashmir. “I know that when a president stays silent in the face of religious persecution, repression and brutality, the dangerous message this sends to authoritarian leaders around the world is, ‘Go ahead, you can get away with it’,” Sanders wrote in the Houston Chronicle.

Electoral prospects

Trump grinned broadly while Modi heaped praise on him, complimenting him on his wit and even invoking the president’s “Make America Great Again” slogan as he hailed the state of the US economy. But Indian-Americans voted overwhelmingly for his rival Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Houston, one of the most ethnically diverse cites in the US, is ground zero in the Democrat Party’s inroads in Texas, a must-win state for Trump next year.

Speaking of his record as if on the campaign trail, Trump made no mention of many Indians’ concerns over US visa policy — but highlighted his efforts to turn back undocumented immigrants from Central America. “We are going to take care of our Indian-American citizens before we take care of illegal immigrants that want to pour into our country.”

Hardly known for his celebrations of ethnic diversity, Trump said to Indian-Americans, “We love you ... You enrich our culture, you uphold our values, you uplift our communities and you are truly proud to be American — and we are proud to have you as Americans.”

Sporting a vest in yellow embroidery from Modi’s home state of Gujarat as well as a cap in the Indian tricolour, Bhavin Parikh of Sacramento, California said he wanted to show support for Modi and called the event “historic” due to Trump’s presence.

However, he demurred on whether the gathering indicated backing Trump. “It is not a question of Democrat or Republican. It’s the American president supporting the Indian prime minister.”

AFP