Abe Shinzo and Donald Trump set to agree on wide-ranging deal

Tokyo — US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo are expected to clinch a deal on farm tariffs and digital trade when they meet in New York next week.

Full details of the agreement have not been disclosed. Below are some key elements about the pending agreement.

US car tariffs

Trump's announcement of an initial deal earlier this week left unanswered questions over whether the agreement would deliver Japan one of the main prizes it seeks: a US pledge not to impose national security tariffs of up to 25% on Japanese vehicles and vehicle parts under section 232 of US trade law.

Japanese foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi, who is in charge of talks with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, has said he wanted to reconfirm in writing that the tariffs would not be imposed.

Japanese officials have said that under a September 2018 agreement, the US would not impose added auto tariffs while trade talks were under way. Fresh assurances could echo the vague wording then, that both sides would "refrain from taking measures against the spirit of this joint statement during the process of these consultations".

Japanese auto exports account for about two-thirds of its trade deficit with the United States and the added tariffs would deal a blow to Japan's trade-reliant economy.

A preliminary deal announced on August 25 included reduced U.S. tariffs on unspecified industrial products but Lighthizer said these did not include autos. Tokyo has sought removal of a US 2.5% tariff on vehicles and vehicle parts.

Beef and pork

Japan is expected to agree to cut tariffs on imports of US beef and pork to around levels granted to signatories of the multilateral Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) pact, officials have said.

Japan will permit low import tariffs on about 240,000 tons of U.S. beef, with the quota covering about 90% of the amount Japan imports from America, the Nikkei business daily said, adding it would eventually rise to 290,000 tonnes.