Investors turn up the heat on Big Oil ahead of UN climate summit

London — Investors managing $15-trillion in assets turned up the heat on the oil and gas sector on Wednesday ahead of a UN summit in New York aimed at accelerating efforts to fight climate change.

Energy companies are on the front line of the global transition to a low-carbon economy, with investors potentially on the hook for hefty losses if the companies do not overhaul their business models in time.

In its most detailed analysis of the energy sector, the Transition Pathway Initiative (TPI) said 31 out of 109 energy firms were aligned with commitments governments have made under the 2015 Paris Agreement to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

However, of the 50 oil and gas companies assessed, just two — Royal Dutch Shell and BP — were aligned with existing national emissions targets. The remaining 29 companies on track to meet such commitments were all electric utilities.

“We, as a major institutional investor, are concerned that transition risk — the large and growing gap between government targets and company ambitions — is a major source of investment risk,” said Helena Viñes Fiestas, global head of stewardship and policy at BNP Paribas Asset Management.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres wants governments to make more ambitious pledges to cut emissions at the UN summit on Monday, which he convened to boost the Paris Agreement ahead of a crucial implementation phase in 2020.

Current pledges by governments to cut emissions are nowhere near enough to meet the Paris target of keeping the rise in average global temperatures to well below 2°C, with a goal of limiting warming to 1.5°C.

That means some companies’ targets can bring them in line with existing national plans under the Paris Agreement, but remain far from adequate to avert the worst of the natural disasters and economic damage forecast for a warming world.

TPI, which includes major pension funds and asset owners, said none of the oil and gas companies it assessed is doing enough to align their businesses with the changes needed to meet the Paris temperature targets.

The findings echoed a report published earlier in September by financial think-tank Carbon Tracker, which found that big oil companies had approved $50bn of projects since 2018 that will not be viable if governments implement the Paris deal.

By contrast, TPI found that nearly half of the utility companies are aligned with national commitments already made under the Paris Agreement, and more than 20% are on target to meet a temperature rise of below 2°C, the TPI said.

That is partly because some utilities have been quicker to pivot their business models towards renewable energy than oil and gas companies.