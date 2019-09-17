NEWS ANALYSIS: US and China to resume trade talks, but things will never be the same
Negotiators have made little discernible progress on the many points of disagreement since negotiations broke down in May, sources briefed on the talks say
17 September 2019 - 14:07
Beijing/Washington — US and Chinese officials will restart trade talks at the end of the week, but any agreement the world’s largest economies carve out is expected to be a superficial fix.
The trade war has hardened into a political and ideological battle that runs far deeper than tariffs, trade experts, executives, and officials in both countries say.
