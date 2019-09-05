World

UN nuclear watchdog for Iran eyes four candidates for chief

Slovakia, Rumania, Argentina and Burkina Faso have all put forward experienced candidates

05 September 2019 - 16:10 Agency Staff
The secretary-general of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation, Lassina Zerbo. Picture: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER
The secretary-general of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation, Lassina Zerbo. Picture: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

Vienna — Four candidates from three continents are in the running to lead the UN’s nuclear watchdog, which is tasked with monitoring implementation of the faltering Iran nuclear deal.

On Thursday, Slovakia put forward Marta Žiaková as the latest candidate for the position of director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which is searching for a new head following the death of Yukiya Amano in July.

The Slovakian foreign ministry pointed to Žiaková’s “extensive expertise in nuclear issues”. She is currently head of the Slovak Nuclear Regulatory Authority and has also served in several diplomatic roles at the IAEA itself.

“In line with the efforts of late director-general Amano, who championed gender balance at the agency, we also think it’s high time for a woman to lead the organisation,” the ministry said in a statement.

Romanian diplomat Cornel Feruta, who was made acting director-general after Amano’s death, has also put himself forward, a diplomatic source confirmed to AFP. Feruta, who worked as a journalist before entering Romania’s diplomatic service in 1998, was one of Amano’s closest collaborators and had been serving as the agency’s chief co-ordinator.

The Argentinian ambassador to the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, declared his candidacy early on in the race.

On Wednesday, Lassina Zerbo, the executive secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation (CTBTO) — also based in Vienna — announced he was also in the running. Zerbo, of Burkina Faso, said “my country asked me to stand” and that he was supported by other African nations.

Nominations formally close on Thursday evening but diplomats say no other names are expected to be put forward.

One diplomatic source in Vienna said that “a multiplicity of candidates may favour Grossi, as he has been in the race the longest, has strong support from important countries, and his country is working very hard to promote him”.

The procedure of appointing a new director-general would ordinarily take about a year but a meeting of the IAEA’s board of governors held after Amano’s death agreed to an accelerated timetable that should see a new head appointed in October.

The IAEA is tasked with monitoring Iran’s nuclear activities to ensure they abide by the terms of the 2015 deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which has veered towards the brink of collapse since the US dramatically withdrew in May 2018.

On Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ordered all limits on nuclear research and development to be lifted, the country’s third step in scaling down its commitments under the deal.

AFP

Iran tanker heads toward Greece after being released from detention off Gibraltar

The seizure of the tanker by the UK near Gibraltar in July 4 on suspicion it was carrying oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions, led to a ...
World
2 weeks ago

US slaps sanctions on Iranian foreign minister

Mohammad Javad Zarif shrugs off Washington’s actions, saying they will not affect him
World
1 month ago

Mike Pompeo prepared to talk to Iran

US secretary of state says he will go to Iran if needed as he urges allies to join a maritime force to guard oil tankers sailing through the Strait ...
World
1 month ago

Most read

1.
UK and US fall down the political stability ...
World
2.
UN nuclear watchdog for Iran eyes four candidates ...
World
3.
Hurricane Dorian nears east coast of US after ...
World / Americas
4.
Boris Johnson’s brother quits as UK member of ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Iran ratchets up nuclear tensions with enrichment plan

World / Middle East

Iran to boost uranium enrichment level above nuclear pact’s limit

World / Middle East

What Iran really thinks of the new US sanctions

World / Middle East

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.