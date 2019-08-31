The not-so-hidden costs of a world filled with electric cars

“At some point it won’t make sense anymore to dig for raw materials, because enough batteries are available,” said Duesenfeld MD Christian Hanisch in his office in Wendeburg, in the heartland of northern German car production, where Volkswagen (VW) has its headquarters and some of its biggest facilities. “As a car maker, I’d seriously consider safeguarding the raw materials. A deposit system might work.”

There’s another hard economic truth facing recycling companies and vehicle manufacturers alike. The process comes at a cost that’s unlikely to be covered by the value of the extracted materials, which are less precious than the substances retrieved from catalytic converters, for example. That’s set to expose electric cars to an additional cost burden, further widening the profitability gap to conventional vehicles.

The transition to battery power will dramatically increase the thirst for raw materials. Deployment of about 140-million electric vehicles by 2030 will require 3-million tonnes more copper a year, 1.3-millions tonnes more nickel and about 263,000 tonnes more cobalt, according to Glencore, a top producer of all three metals. In the case of cobalt, that surge will dramatically outstrip total current mined production, which stood at 150,000 tonnes in 2018, according to Bloomberg NEF.

It’s such calculations that will make recycling inevitable. Already, battle lines are forming, and China is emerging as a leader in the field. Unlike in the US and Europe — where high transport and energy costs are a burden — recycling vehicle batteries is profitable in China, based on the value of the raw materials alone. That’s nurturing an industry ready for expansion and in a pole position to compete with western efforts.

“In both the US and Europe, we tend to look at recycling as a question of how we should take care of batteries that reach the end of their life,” said Hans Eric Melin, founder of Circular Energy Storage, a London-based consultant. “In China and South Korea they look at it from the other direction; they tend to ask themselves how to supply production of battery materials, and recycling is one way to do that.”

Recycling as an industry

One Chinese player is Ganzhou Highpower Technology, which plans to raise recycling of used-car batteries six-fold next year, part of an ambitious plan by the government to boost recycling power to 1-million tonnes annually by 2030 from about 60,000 tonnes now.

“Recycling has been a very popular topic, and there’s been a lot of companies joining the market,” said Ou Hancheng, GM of Ganzhou Highpower. “The electric vehicle producers already realise the importance of recycling.”