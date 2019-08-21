Pressure grows on EU to end ivory trade within its borders

Paris — Amid growing calls for an outright ban, the EU is coming under increasing pressure to help protect African elephants by ending the trade in ivory within its borders.

Poaching has decimated the world elephant population, which slumped in Africa from several million at the turn of the 19th century to around 400,000 in 2015.

According to conservation group WWF, as much as 60% of all elephant deaths can be blamed on poaching.

The David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation, which campaigns against the ivory trade, says that from 2007 to 2014, 144,000 elephants were killed across Africa — the equivalent of one death every 15 minutes.

The international trade in ivory was officially banned in 1989.

The US outlawed domestic trade in 2016, with China following suit a year later. But several other markets, including the EU and Japan, have no such internal bans.

Ivory and the plight of African elephants is a hot-button issue this week at the Cites conference on trade in endangered species, featuring representatives from more than 180 nations, in Geneva.

Nine countries — Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, Gabon, Kenya, Liberia, Niger, Nigeria and Syria — issued a proposal to the conference calling for all nations to close “all remaining domestic ivory markets as a matter of urgency”.

The measure will be voted on and requires a two-thirds majority in order to pass.

The countries said that maintaining domestic ivory markets “creates opportunities for laundering illegally obtained ivory, presents monitoring and enforcement challenges … and undermines ivory bans in other countries”.