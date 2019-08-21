Palm oil industry fights back to avoid fate of tobacco

But in 2018, Malaysia launched a global public relations and lobbying offensive to protect the reputation of its key export, particularly in Europe. Reuters has pieced together a picture of the sweeping effort from internal public relations strategy documents, as well as interviews with dozens of palm oil industry participants.

The European Union passed an act earlier in 2019 to phase out palm oil from renewable fuel by 2030 due to deforestation concerns. While demand for palm oil used in EU biodiesel accounts for a fraction of global supply, palm oil producers in Malaysia and Indonesia worry the law could spur calls for regulation in its usage in food.

Malaysia has led the PR offensive since the EU began working on the law, as it is far more reliant on exports than larger rival Indonesia, and ships about 85% of its total palm oil production overseas annually.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has said the EU law was “grossly unfair” and was an attempt to protect alternative oils that Europe produced itself.

The publicity campaign aimed at critics of palm oil has been co-ordinated by the Malaysian Palm Oil Council, a state agency responsible for promoting palm oil and looking for trade opportunities for the product.

The agency is funded at least partly by a fee paid by plantation companies based on palm oil production. The council’s board includes representatives from plantation companies, including Sime Darby Plantation, the world’s biggest oil palm planter by land, and IOI Corporation.

The representatives of the two companies did not respond to requests for comment.

Its campaign is centred on small holder farmers, carried out by platforms that say they represent farmers but are created or run by PR firms hired by the palm oil council, the strategy documents, dated August 6 2018 and February 26 2019, show.

The council has also approved funding news sites, researchers, op-eds and former politicians to speak up for palm oil and undermine the EU law, the documents show.

None of the groups or individuals identified in the proposals have been transparent about their funding and have often claimed to be independent voices.

At least three PR firms hired by the Malaysian Palm Oil Council, are running these campaigns, copies of their proposals seen by Reuters show. The council approved all their proposals, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Lobbyist for tobacco and oil

The main company involved in the strategy is the DCI Group, a Washington-based public relations firm that has previously developed campaigns for tobacco and oil multinationals. Its clients have included Altria and the former Burmese military junta, according to US public records and DCI itself.

DCI said it was engaged in the Malaysian campaign but did not give details.

“We are proud to work with Malaysia’s palm oil industry in its fight to defend the jobs and livelihoods of small farmers against unfair trade and environmental policies which perpetuate global poverty,” said Justin Peterson, managing partner at DCI Group, in an e-mail.

The council has not spoken publicly about the campaign. It said that it uses various methods, including engagement of PR agencies and advisory firms, to pursue its objectives, but for competitive and client confidentiality reasons, it would not disclose details.

“Industries and governments across the world engage in an array of efforts to defend their national interests. In the Malaysian Palm Oil Council’s case, however, we ensure that all such activities are above board and are in accord with local rules and regulations governing such engagements,” it said.

The Malaysian ministry in charge of palm oil declined to say.

The other two firms running PR campaigns are: Kuala Lumpur-based Invoke, run by Rafizi Ramli, a former Malaysian lawmaker; and Unitas Communications, a PR firm with offices in London and Jeddah.

Invoke runs its campaign through the “Planters United” platform, which describes itself as a nongovernmental organisation made up of smallholder farmers, according to a February 26 copy of its proposal.

Unitas, Rafizi and Invoke did not respond to calls and e-mails for comment.

EU lawmakers declined to talk about lobbying by the palm oil industry but environmental group Greenpeace said the lobbying by Malaysia had resulted in the EU law relating to biodiesel being diluted.

Officials at the European parliament were not available for comment and Reuters was unable to independently confirm this.

Reasoning will not work

According to documents, DCI’s campaign pitch in 2019 sought a budget of more than $1m. The council approved the budget after negotiating the price slightly down, the two sources said.

It also approved a 2019 budget of about $120,000 for Invoke and $200,000 for Unitas, the sources said.

The council and the three PR companies did not comment on the amounts and whether it was approved.

Reuters has seen a copy of an eight-page public affairs proposal distributed by DCI at the February 26 meeting with at least a dozen officials from the palm oil council, the Malaysian ministry of primary industries and palm oil companies.

The proposal said: “The eco-colonialists have turned to a scorched earth approach of junk science and faulty logic: they label palm oil as the new tobacco.”

“Attempting to reason with these opponents, through dialogue or scientific research will not stop their attacks and will not advance Malaysia’s position.”