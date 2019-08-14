The pilot who tried desperately to warn of the Boeing MAX 737

Ethiopian Airlines hasn’t disputed the authenticity of the e-mails but calls Von Hoesslin’s allegations “false and factually incorrect”. The airline did notify its pilots after Boeing, in the wake of the prior crash of an Indonesian-based Lion Air jet, issued a safety bulletin about the malfunctioning flight control system.

It says it strictly complies with all global safety standards and regulatory requirements and was one of the first airlines in the world to purchase a 737 MAX flight simulator for training.

Von Hoesslin says he is now resigned to semi-retirement, convinced that no other carrier will hire him after becoming a self-proclaimed whistle-blower in one of the most high-profile aviation accidents in history and concerned he may become embroiled in litigation.

He decided to return to Canada, where he grew up. “I don’t really need to continue this trying to make aviation perfect,” he said. “Because it is taking an emotional and physical toll on me, because this accident wasn’t good for me.”

Von Hoesslin recounted his emotions after learning the Ethiopian plane had gone down. Pausing to compose himself, he recalled the tearful meeting in the hotel restaurant when he told his flight crew that Flight 302 had crashed, and the feelings of grief and loss that followed.

With the investigation still underway, it’s impossible to know whether more focused training following the Indonesia crash and the safety and maintenance lapses he says he observed would have made a difference in the March 10 accident, which killed all 157 people on board.

‘A crash for sure’

Von Hoesslin has worked around the world at more than a dozen airlines and charter services in Europe, Asia, Africa, North America and the Middle East, mostly as a 737 pilot. He left one South American carrier after reporting it to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FDA) for alleged safety violations on a trip to Miami, according to his account and e-mails he provided.

In a July 26 e-mail, Ethiopian Airlines spokesperson Asrat Begashaw called Von Hoesslin “a disgruntled former employee pilot who is fabricating all kinds of false allegations against his former employer to mislead the public at large”.

After a Boeing feature, the manoeuvering characteristics augmentation system (MCAS) was implicated in the October crash of a Lion Air 737 MAX near Indonesia, he had urged senior managers at Ethiopian Airlines via e-mails to enhance training and communication about it. Months before the Ethiopian Airlines crash, he warned in e-mails reviewed by Bloomberg that crews could become overwhelmed amid the chaos of multiple cockpit warnings that coincide with an MCAS failure.

“It will be a crash for sure” if pilots struggling with a malfunction of the MCAS flight-control system also encountered, for example, a cockpit warning that they were flying too close to the ground, the pilot wrote in a December 13 e-mail.

Begashaw, the airline spokesperson, said, “Regarding his alleged call for additional training for pilots prior to the recent accident, I would like to kindly inform you that Ethiopian Airlines will not comment on a matter that is under investigation.”

The airline and Ethiopian transport minister Dagmawit Moges have said the pilots followed emergency procedures, pointing to MCAS as the likeliest culprit for the crash.

Bloomberg