WATCH: How a US rate cut could affect emerging markets

SEB’s Per Hammarlund talks to Business Day TV about US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s recent testimony

11 July 2019 - 08:17 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/payphoto
Picture: 123RF/payphoto

US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell has hinted that a rate cut may be on the cards, citing unresolved trade tension and worry over the weakness of the global economy.

SEB’s Per Hammarlund joined Business Day TV to discuss his views on what a rate cut could mean for emerging markets.

