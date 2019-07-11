News Leader
WATCH: How a US rate cut could affect emerging markets
SEB’s Per Hammarlund talks to Business Day TV about US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s recent testimony
11 July 2019 - 08:17
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell has hinted that a rate cut may be on the cards, citing unresolved trade tension and worry over the weakness of the global economy.
SEB’s Per Hammarlund joined Business Day TV to discuss his views on what a rate cut could mean for emerging markets.
SEB’s Per Hammarlund talks to Business Day TV about US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s recent testimony