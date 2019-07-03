PODCAST | Cyril Ramaphosa was candid with investors at the G20 Summit

With the G20 Summit having just concluded, what does its outcome mean for the SA economy?

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we focus on the meeting of the 20 largest global economies in Osaka, Japan at the end of June, and what benefit SA derives from being part of the group.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Asha Speckman, senior economics writer for the Sunday Times’s Business Times, who attended the summit as part of the SA contingent.

This year was the first time Japan has hosted the summit, at which leaders deliberate on the global economy; trade and investment; innovation; the environment and energy; employment; women’s empowerment; development; and health.

The discussion looks at the experience of the summit, and its overall structure. Questions are asked about how useful such meetings are for ordinary South Africans and how Africa’s economic issues are being addressed and dealt with on the global stage.

Speckman highlights some of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s engagements with Japanese business people and the interest being shown in SA as a long-term investment destination.

She says the positive reaction in most stock markets after the US and China agreed to resume trade talks was one of the major talking points of the event.

G20 members account for 85% of global economic activity and two-thirds of the world’s population.

Listen in to hear thoughts around these and other questions: