World

IMF’s Christine Lagarde may be next ECB president

02 July 2019 - 14:50 Nikos Chrysoloras, Ewa Krukowska and Jasmina Kuzmanovic
Christine Lagarde. Picture: REUTERS
Christine Lagarde. Picture: REUTERS

Brussels/Zagreb — EU leaders are considering making International Monetary Fund (IMF) MD Christine Lagarde the next president of the European Central Bank (ECB), according to officials briefed on discussions at a summit in Brussels on Tuesday.

Lagarde is on the latest slate of candidates for the EU’s top jobs that leaders, law makers and parties have been wrangling over since Sunday.

Successive plans have been proposed, debated and then shot down during negotiations that are also seeking a head of the European Commission, a foreign policy chief, a president for the EU parliament, and a chair of the bloc’s summits.

The French IMF MD’s name also came up in earlier combinations that fell through due to disagreements over who would lead the commission. The presidency of the EU’s executive arm is the key sticking point because it requires the approval of an unruly and fragmented European parliament.

German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen is emerging as the latest front-runner to take that post after eastern member states and the EPP, Europe’s centre-right political party, objected to a package floated over the weekend that would have seen Dutch socialist Frans Timmermans lead the commission.

Under the EU’s culture of horse trading, the five key posts are all inter-related, so Lagarde’s candidacy for the central bank job depends on leaders and law makers agreeing on the rest of the slate.

Lagarde would become the first ECB president who’s not a professional economist and the second French national to lead the Frankfurt-based institution. Before joining the IMF, she was France'’s finance minister.

With João Lima, Milda Seputyte and Ian Wishart.

Bloomberg 

G20 must tackle trade tension now, says IMF's Lagarde

'Self-inflicted wounds' must be avoided
World
3 weeks ago

Divided G20 admits worsening trade wars pose risk to world economy

Talks also tackled the thorny issue of taxing internet giants and the economic challenges posed by ageing
World
3 weeks ago

Deeply divided EU leaders suspend talks after no deal on top jobs

The bloc’s political fragmentation was evident at the failed summit as not one of the five most senior European posts was agreed on
World
20 hours ago

ECB’s empty chairs leaves Draghi in pre-Brexit bind

The room at the top of the European Central Bank is currently vacant — causing something of an embarrassment that smacks of poor governance
World
4 months ago

Most read

1.
PODCAST | The revival of the Zim dollar could see ...
World / Africa
2.
IMF’s Christine Lagarde may be next ECB president
World
3.
Japan’s kerfuffle over Kim Kardashian’s ‘Kimono’ ...
World
4.
Antarctica’s sea ice is mysteriously melting, and ...
World

Related Articles

Trump blasts ECB chief’s new stimulus signals

World / Americas

ECB wants a joint eurozone budget to support price stability

World / Europe

European Central Bank reshuffle kicks into high gear

World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.