WATCH: Can China and the US patch up their differences?

Jasper Lawler from the London Capital Group talks to Business Day TV about the meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the G20 summit

28 June 2019 - 09:07 Business Day TV
US President Donald Trump. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/NICHOLAS KAMM
US President Donald Trump. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/NICHOLAS KAMM

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have landed in Japan for the G20 summit, and all eyes are on their planned meeting.

Jasper Lawler from the London Capital Group spoke to Business Day TV about the possibility of a trade truce between the US and China at the G20 summit.

