WATCH: Can China and the US patch up their differences?
Jasper Lawler from the London Capital Group talks to Business Day TV about the meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the G20 summit
28 June 2019 - 09:07
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have landed in Japan for the G20 summit, and all eyes are on their planned meeting.
Jasper Lawler from the London Capital Group spoke to Business Day TV about the possibility of a trade truce between the US and China at the G20 summit.
Or listen to the full audio: