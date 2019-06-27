World

Brazil air force man nabbed in Spain with cocaine ahead of president’s stopover

27 June 2019 - 09:50 Pedro Fonseca and Andres Gonzalez
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrives at Kansai airport in Izumisano city, Osaka prefecture, on June 27 2019 ahead of the G20 Osaka Summit. Picture: AFP/CHARLY TRIBALLEAU
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrives at Kansai airport in Izumisano city, Osaka prefecture, on June 27 2019 ahead of the G20 Osaka Summit. Picture: AFP/CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Rio De Janeiro/Madrid — Spanish police have arrested a member of the Brazilian Air Force who carried three bags full of cocaine on a military plane to Seville hours before President Jair Bolsonaro’s was scheduled to make a stopover there, police and officials said on Wednesday.

The Brazilian Air Force said in a statement the airman was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and the case was also being investigated by the country’s military police.

A Spanish police source said officers discovered 39kg of the drug in three pieces of luggage, which they checked on Tuesday while the plane was waiting to continue its journey to Tokyo.

The suspect was supporting Bolsonaro’s trip to Japan for this week’s Group of 20 meeting, vice-president Hamilton Mourao told journalists in Brasilia. The airman had been assigned to remain in Spain and embark on the president’s plane for the final leg of his return trip.

“Obviously, given the quantity of the drug he was carrying, he didn’t buy it on the corner and bring it, right? He was working as a mule. A well-qualified mule, so to speak,” said Mourao.

Bolsonaro’s original official itinerary listed Seville as a stopover on Tuesday night, but an updated version cited Lisbon.

In a tweet, Bolsonaro said he had been informed of Tuesday’s arrest by the defence minister and ordered “immediate co-operation with Spanish police”.

Reuters

