World

Trump dangles deal ahead of meeting with China’s Xi

US president says a trade agreement with Beijing could avert more tariffs

26 June 2019 - 17:55 Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann
US President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority Policy Conference at the Washington Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, DC on June 26, 2019. Picture: MANDEL NGAN / AFP
US President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority Policy Conference at the Washington Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, DC on June 26, 2019. Picture: MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Washington — US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday it was “absolutely possible” he would emerge from a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping with a deal that would keep him from imposing tariffs he had threatened to put on China.

Trump is expected to meet with Xi at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Japan this weekend. It will be the first time the two leaders have had a face-to-face meeting since trade talks between their countries collapsed in May.

“It’s absolutely possible … We have to get a good deal,” Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network. “It’s possible that we’ll make a deal but I’m also very happy where we are now.”

Appearing to seem optimistic about the prospect for a truce between the world’s two largest economies, Trump said the Chinese leaders want “to make a deal. They want to make a deal more than I do.”

He also left open the possibility of imposing additional tariffs on China if no agreement was reached. “I would do additional tariffs, very substantial additional tariffs, if that doesn’t work, if we don’t make a deal,” Trump said.

China and the US have been embroiled in trade tensions marked by tit-for-tat tariffs. Washington has blamed the end of talks on Beijing, saying China reneged on concessions it had already made.

Trump said China knows what the US needs for a trade deal to go through and pushed for China to return to the negotiating table with the same concessions they had made before talks ended in May.

Trump has previously threatened to impose tariffs on an additional $325bn worth of Chinese imports, but on Wednesday he said he could consider placing a 10% duty on Chinese goods rather than 25%, as he had initially stated.

Trump said if Washington was unable to reach a trade deal with Beijing, his plan was to reduce business with China. Asked about companies relocating production from China to Vietnam, he said Vietnam treated the US even worse than China.

Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on another $325bn of goods, covering nearly all the remaining Chinese imports into the US — including consumer products such as cellphones, computers and clothing — if the meeting with Xi produces no progress in resolving a host of US complaints about the way China does business.

The two sides could agree not to impose new tariffs as a goodwill gesture to get negotiations going, a US official said on Tuesday.

Reuters

US consumer confidence falls and home sales weaken

Sales of new single-family homes unexpectedly fall for a second straight month in May
World
1 day ago

Apple warns Trump tariffs will hurt its global competitiveness

The proposed tariff list covers all of Apple’s major products, from the iPhone to the Mac computer and AirPods as well as parts and batteries
Companies
6 days ago

Companies deny claims of US fines for transshipping goods to China

US embassy spokesperson says firms inside the China-owned Sihanoukville special economic zone in Cambodia attempted to avoid tariffs
World
5 days ago

US businesses beg to be left off Trump’s tariff list

Companies warn of dire effects from plan to slap tariffs on another $300bn of Chinese imports
World
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Eurozone scrambles to beat cryptocurrencies by ...
World / Europe
2.
Firmer sales of key US-made capital goods beats ...
World / Americas
3.
Trump attacks EU for ‘suing’ US tech firms
World / Americas
4.
Fate of trapped investors shows little was learnt ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Hong Kong protesters plan to ‘make some noise’ at G20 summit

World / Asia

Kremlin confirms Putin and Trump will meet at G20 in Japan

World / Europe

China to use G20 summit to advance cause for free trade and multilateralism

World / Asia

Regaining confidence in multinational trading system an urgent task for G20

Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.