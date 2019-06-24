World

UN warns of ‘climate apartheid’, where the rich can escape and the poor have to suffer

People in poor countries are responsible for just a fraction of global emissions, but will bear the brunt of climate change, says a new UN report

24 June 2019 - 18:02 Agency Staff
People take part in a ‘youth strike for climate change’ demonstration in London, Britain. REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON
People take part in a ‘youth strike for climate change’ demonstration in London, Britain. REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

Geneva — The world faces “a climate apartheid” where the wealthy are better able to adjust to a hotter planet while the poor suffer the worst from climate change, a UN expert said on Monday.

In a new report, the UN’s special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, Philip Alston, warned that “climate change threatens to undo the last 50 years of progress ... in poverty reduction”.

Alston’s report, which will be presented to the UN Human Rights Council next week, cited previous research that climate change could leave 140-million across the developing world homeless by 2050.

“Perversely, while people in poverty are responsible for just a fraction of global emissions, they will bear the brunt of climate change, and have the least capacity to protect themselves,” Alston said in a statement.

“We risk a ‘climate apartheid’ scenario where the wealthy pay to escape overheating, hunger and conflict while the rest of the world is left to suffer.”

The expert noted that despite global alarm bells ringing over the threat of climate change, the issue remains a “marginal concern” within the human rights community.

He specifically criticised the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights for not devoting enough attention and resources to the issue.

“As a full-blown crisis that threatens the human rights of vast numbers of people bears down, the usual piecemeal, issue-by-issue human rights methodology is woefully insufficient,” he said.

All special rapporteurs are independent experts who do not speak for the UN but report their finding to the world body.

AFP

Drought dries up Kariba power output

Flow on the Zambezi river has dwindled to a third of what it was a year ago, and in May, Zambia’s state-owned power utility began cutting output
World
3 hours ago

SA’s green bonds show there are massive opportunities for growth

These securities are complementing the country’s policies and strategies on climate change
Opinion
4 days ago

New York passes plan to make the state carbon neutral

If signed into law, it will make New York the second US state to aim for a carbon-neutral economy, after California
World
4 days ago

New force turns screws on rampant fisheries crime

Criminals plaguing marine resources have fingers in many other illegal areas
National
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Russia warns US of repeat of 1962 Cuban missile ...
World
2.
Sudan must end repression and give monitors ...
World / Africa
3.
UN must ban cruise ships from Venice lagoon, say ...
World / Europe
4.
US top envoy Pompeo meets Saudi king on Iran ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Solar power investment surges to record $9.8bn in Africa

National

Climate change an ‘existential issue’ for humankind, says UN

World

Emissions need to be halved by 2030, say researchers, but who’s listening?

World

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Climate change is causing observable disruptions to agriculture

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.