World

‘I am in no hurry,’ says Donald Trump after halting retaliatory strike against Iran

Trump said he stopped a military strike because such a response to Iran's downing of a US drone would have caused a disproportionate loss of life

21 June 2019 - 16:41 Susan Heavey and David Alexander
In this file photo taken on June 20, 2019, US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. - Trump said on June 21, 2019, he is in "no hurry" to bomb Iran.Picture: MANDEL NGAN / AFP
In this file photo taken on June 20, 2019, US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. - Trump said on June 21, 2019, he is in "no hurry" to bomb Iran.Picture: MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Washington — US President Donald Trump said on Friday he had aborted a military strike on Iran because such a response to Tehran's downing of an unpiloted US surveillance drone would have caused a disproportionate loss of life.

In a series of early morning tweets, Trump said US economic sanctions against Iran were having an effect and more were imposed late on Thursday following the destruction of the US drone by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.

Trump said the plan was to hit three different sites in response to the drone's downing, and that he was told 150 people would have died.

"Ten minutes before the strike I stopped it, not proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone. I am in no hurry, our military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world," Trump tweeted.

Earlier on Friday, Iranian officials said that Tehran had received a message from Trump warning that a US attack on Iran was imminent but saying that he was against war and wanted talks on a range of issues.

News of that message, delivered through Oman overnight, came shortly after the New York Times reported that Trump had called off air strikes targeting Iranian radar and missile batteries at the last minute.

"In his message, Trump said he was against any war with Iran and wanted to talk to Tehran about various issues," one of the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"He gave a short period of time to get our response but Iran's immediate response was that it is up to Supreme Leader [Ayatollah Ali] Khamenei to decide about this issue."

A second Iranian official said: "We made it clear that the leader is against any talks, but the message will be conveyed to him to make a decision. However, we told the Omani official that any attack against Iran will have regional and international consequences."

Khamenei has the last say on all state matters and has ruled out any talks with Washington while Tehran is under sanctions.

Iran shot down the drone after weeks of festering tension amid a spate of attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf region.

In his initial response on Thursday, Trump said he was not eager to escalate a stand-off with Iran over its nuclear and ballistic missile activities and support for proxies in various Middle East conflicts.

He said the unpiloted drone might have been shot down in error by someone who was acting "loose and stupid", though added: "This country will not stand for it."

The incident aggravated global fears of direct military confrontation between the longtime foes, and oil prices rose a further $1 per barrel to above $65.50 on Friday due to worries about possible disruptions to crude exports from the Gulf.

Reuters

Threat of US military strike against Iran sends global markets down

The New York Times says Donald Trump approved military strikes against Iran on Friday in retaliation for the downing of an unpiloted surveillance ...
Markets
4 hours ago

Trump pulls back on brink of clash with Iran — report

The strikes were set to take place just before dawn on Friday to minimize risk to the Iranian military or to civilians
World
8 hours ago

Iran denies downing US drone and says there ‘will be no war’

But the US says a mine used in a tanker attack ‘strikingly bears a resemblance to Iranian mines’ and that it has damning ‘biometric information’
World
1 day ago

Most read

1.
GE to build hydro-power plant between Zimbabwe ...
World / Africa
2.
Zimbabwe wants a new currency by early 2020, and ...
World / Africa
3.
Georgians riot at parliament over Russian MP’s ...
World / Europe
4.
Malaysia moves to recover $65m stolen from ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

NEWS ANALYSIS: Tanker attacks may be a risky pushback to US sanctions by Iran

World

Russia denounces US deployment of 1,000 more troops to Middle East

World / Middle East

EDITORIAL: Time for Trump to tread lightly

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.