US fines firms trying to evade Donald Trump’s tariffs

Phnom Penh — The US has fined several companies for exporting goods via a China-owned special economic zone in Cambodia in a bid to dodge President Donald Trump's tariffs on Chinese imports, a US embassy official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Earlier in June, Vietnam's customs department said it had also found scores of cases of exporters illegally re-labelling Chinese goods as “Made in Vietnam” in order to avoid tariffs imposed as a result of the ongoing US-China trade war.

“The department of homeland security has inspected and fined a number of companies for evading tariffs in the US by routing goods through Cambodia,” US embassy spokesperson Arend Zwartjes said in an e-mailed statement.

“These companies are located in Cambodia's Sihanoukville special economic zone,” said Zwartjes, who did not name or say how many companies had been fined for avoiding the tariffs, how large the fines were or what goods the companies had been exporting.

Zwartjes referred further questions to the US department of homeland security, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside office hours.

Cambodia's customs department and foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China is Cambodia's biggest aid donor and investor, pouring in billions of dollars in development assistance and loans through the Belt and Road initiative, which aims to bolster land and sea links with Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

The Sihanoukville special economic zone, 210km of the capital, Phnom Penh, is a Chinese and Cambodian joint venture in the Belt and Road initiative, which produces textiles, garments, bags and leather products, according to its website.

The zone did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

Under a trade agreement that was expanded in 2016, the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) allows Cambodia to export travel goods such as bags, luggage and accessories to the US, duty-free.

Kaing Monika, deputy secretary-general of the Garment Manufacturers Association of Cambodia, which represents 600 garment factories in Cambodia, said he was unaware of the transhipments.

The $7bn apparel industry is the largest formal employer in the Southeast Asian country. Cambodia's economy grew 7.5% in 2018, a four-year high, compared with 7% in 2017, helped by rising exports to the US, the World Bank said in April.

Reuters