World

Telegram messaging used for Hong Kong protests is attacked

The encrypted messaging service was cyber-attacked by China, according to its Russian founder

14 June 2019 - 11:07 Lulu Yilun Chen
Picture: 123RF/PRYKHODOV
Picture: 123RF/PRYKHODOV

Hong Kong — Telegram founder Pavel Durov said a massive cyber-attack on his messaging service originated in China, raising questions about whether Beijing tried to disrupt a protest involving hundreds of thousands that erupted on the streets of Hong Kong.

The encrypted messaging app said it experienced a powerful distributed denial of service attack after “garbage requests” flooded its servers and disrupted legitimate communications. Most of those queries came from Chinese internet protocol addresses, Durov said in a subsequent Twitter post.

“This case was not an exception,” he tweeted without elaborating.

Hong Kong is in the throes of political unrest as the Beijing-backed government attempts to force through controversial legislation that would for the first time allow extraditions to China, which protesters fear could be used to squelch government opposition. That proposal has ignited a widespread outcry, sending hundreds of thousands of protesters into the city’s streets and triggering violent clashes when demonstrators stormed the legislative chamber Wednesday.

Hong Kong protesters have grown increasingly concerned about legal repercussions as Beijing tightens its influence over the former British colony and the local government prosecutes demonstrators. They’ve relied on encrypted services to avoid detection. Telegram and FireChat — a peer-to-peer messaging service that works with or without internet access — are among the top trending apps in Hong Kong’s Apple store.

Many protesters masked their faces to avoid facial recognition and avoided using public transit cards that can be voluntarily linked to their identities. An administrator of a large local Telegram group was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly conspiring to commit a public nuisance, the South China Morning Post reported.

Hong Kong’s Legislative Council suspended a review of the bill for a second day on Thursday amid the continued threat of protests. The city’s leader, CEO Carrie Lam, is seeking to pass the legislation by the end of the current legislative session in July.

Telegram was created by Durov, a Russian entrepreneur known for his advocacy of internet freedoms. Russia began implementing a ban on Telegram in April after the messaging service refused to hand over encryption keys to security services. Durov didn’t respond to a message posted on his private Telegram channel Thursday.

Bloomberg

Brazil leak has limited impact on ‘Car Wash’ probe, say analysts

The Intercept website publishes articles alleging anticorruption investigators conspired against Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
World
3 days ago

THE BIG READ: Can the Kremlin control the internet?

Russia may have left it too late for its 'doomsday device' to take total control of the internet
Opinion
1 week ago

Russian court allows Telegram messaging app to be blocked

The country’s telecoms watchdog sought the ruling after Telegram refused to give the state security services access to private conversations
World
1 year ago

Hong Kong protests force delay to extradition bill debate

Demonstrators surround the  legislature as Hong Kong CEO Carrie Lam presses ahead with the legislation
World
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Telegram messaging used for Hong Kong protests is ...
World
2.
Accused Christchurch gunman pleads not guilty
World / Asia
3.
US companies voice concern over China trade ...
World / Americas
4.
Sarah Sanders opts to move on from White House
World / Americas

Related Articles

TOBY SHAPSHAK: How WhatsApp spied on you

Opinion / Pattern Recognition

Indonesia curbs social media as it blames hoaxes for inflaming unrest

World / Asia

Telegram’s Russian creator says WhatsApp ‘will never be secure’

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Why Facebook wants to be WeChat

Opinion / Pattern Recognition

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.