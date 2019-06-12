Russian journalist released as Kremlin kowtows to protesters

Moscow — Russian police abruptly dropped drugs charges against journalist Ivan Golunov on Tuesday, a rare U-turn by the authorities in the face of anger from his supporters who alleged he was framed for his reporting and had threatened to stage a mass protest in Moscow.

Golunov, a journalist known for exposing corruption among Moscow city officials, was detained by police last Thursday and accused of dealing drugs, an allegation he flatly denied.

Russian journalists critical of authorities have led a dangerous existence since the 1990s — sometimes threatened, physically attacked, and even murdered for their work. But the crude way supporters said Golunov was set up and detained triggered an unusual show of media unity and an uncharacteristically swift response from authorities nervous about social unrest at a time when President Vladimir Putin already faces disquiet over living standards.

Interior minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said the criminal case against Golunov was being dropped due to a lack of evidence of any wrongdoing on his part. Golunov was freed from house arrest hours later. After having the electronic bracelet on his ankle removed, he walked out of a police station in central Moscow to be met by hundreds of journalists who applauded him.

While welcoming Golunov’s release, a spokesperson for the EU on foreign affairs said the trend in Russia with regard to media freedom “remains worrying”.

“Independent as well as critical voices are an essential part of any vibrant society,” Maja Kocijančič said on Twitter.

Russia ranks 149th out of 180 countries on a media freedom index compiled by Reporters Without Borders, an advocacy group.

Investigation to continue

Visibly emotional, Golunov thanked everyone for their support. “I will continue the work I was doing and carry out investigations because I need to justify the trust in me that those who have supported me have shown.”

Choking back tears, he said he hoped other journalists would not have to undergo similar ordeals and that the investigation into the police officers and others who framed him would continue.

Kolokoltsev said some police officers involved in the case were being temporarily removed from duty pending an investigation and that he planned to ask Putin to dismiss other more senior police personnel. “I believe that the rights of every citizen, regardless of his profession, must be protected,” he said.

Galina Timchenko, general director of online news portal Meduza where Golunov works, and other senior Russian journalists said in a statement: “This was the result of an unprecedented international journalistic campaign and of citizens’ solidarity. We are glad that the authorities listened to society. That’s how it should be when an injustice occurs.”

A team of investigative journalists will continue to try to establish who was behind his persecution, they added.

Before the police backed down, nearly 25,000 people had signed up to a Facebook page expressing their intention to take part in a protest march on Wednesday in solidarity with Golunov.