More volcanic eruptions likely on Sumatra in Indonesia

10 June 2019
This aerial picture taken on December 23, 2018 by Bisnis Indonesia shows the Anak (Child) Krakatoa volcano erupting in the Sunda Straits off the coast of southern Sumatra and the western tip of Java.
Karo, Indonesia — Indonesian officials warned on Monday against the prospect of further eruptions from an active volcano on the island of Sumatra after it emitted a huge column of ash, causing panic among residents.

Mount Sinabung, which has seen a spike in activity since 2010, erupted for about nine minutes on Sunday, sending clouds of volcanic ash 7km into the sky.

Although no casualties were reported, officials monitoring the volcano warned of possible new eruptions.

"After the eruption, from midnight until 6am, there were a few aftershocks," said Willy, a scientist at a Sinabung observatory post, who uses one name, like many Indonesians.

Authorities left the alert level for Sinabung unchanged, but urged residents to use face masks and keep indoors to guard against volcanic ashfall.

Mount Sinabung, which is 2,460m high, is among Indonesia's most active volcanoes, but had been inactive for four centuries before its 2010 eruption. Indonesia has nearly 130 active volcanoes, more than any other country. 

