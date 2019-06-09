Iran urges Europe to normalise economic ties or face consequences

London — Iran said on Sunday Europe was in no position to criticise Tehran for its military capabilities and called on European leaders to normalise trade ties with the Islamic Republic despite US sanctions, or face the consequences.

President Donald Trump withdrew the US from world powers’ 2015 nuclear deal with Iran in 2018 and reimposed sweeping sanctions. Trump condemned the accord, signed by his predecessor Barack Obama, as flawed for not being permanent and for not covering Iran’s ballistic missile programme or its role in conflicts around the Middle East.

The European signatories to the deal — France, Britain and Germany — share the same concerns as the US over Iran’s ballistic missile development and regional activities.

However, they have defended the nuclear accord as the best way to limit Iran’s enrichment of uranium, a potential pathway to nuclear weapons, and a basis for future negotiations on a broader palette of security and other longstanding disputes.

“Europeans are not in a position to criticise Iran for issues outside the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action],” foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted as saying by the state broadcaster, using the acronym for the nuclear deal.

“The Europeans and other signatories of the JCPOA should normalise economic ties with Iran ... we will halt our commitments or will take action in accordance with their measures."

In May, Iran scaled back some commitments under the 2015 deal and warned that in 60 days it would resume enriching uranium to a higher degree than that permitted by the accord if the Europeans failed to shield it against the US sanctions, which aim to cripple its oil-dependent economy.