Germany’s SPD looks left for alternatives to Merkel coalition

Berlin — Leading members of Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) spoke out for a three-way left wing alliance as an alternative to their fragile “grand coalition” with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives at the weekend.

Turmoil within the SPD has cast doubt over the future of the government in Europe’s biggest economy after the party chief quit due to dismal regional and European election results.

Calls are mounting from members to ditch the coalition later in 2019 and shift left, a move that would hasten Merkel’s exit and could lead to a snap election, a minority government or an unwieldy three-way alliance.

Some of the SPD’s most senior figures homed in on a tie-up with the resurgent Greens, who have even overtaken the conservatives in some opinion polls, and the radical left, a successor party to East Germany’s communists.

Deputy SPD leader Ralf Stegner told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that “of course” a leftist alliance was “the strategic alternative to one with the conservatives”.

Malu Dreyer, one of three caretaker leaders of the SPD, also raised the possibility.

“We need other constellations to boost our credibility. One option is of course a coalition of the SPD, Greens and Left,” she told Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

Their comments add weight to a chorus from the party’s left for such a three-way alliance which has never been tested at the national level but is working in two federal states.

One of Europe’s biggest centre-left parties, the SPD alternated power with the conservatives for generations but taking on the role of junior partner under Merkel for two straight terms has led to a slump in polls.