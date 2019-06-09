World

German minister to meet Iran’s Hassan Rouhani in bid to save nuclear pact

Europeans move to forestall resumption of Iranian uranium enrichment programme ahead of deadline

09 June 2019 - 21:39 Sabine Siebold
Hassan Rouhani. Picture: REUTERS
Abu Dhabi — Germany’s foreign minister will meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran on Monday, a German diplomatic source said, as part of a concerted European effort to preserve Iran’s nuclear pact with world powers and defuse rising US-Iranian tensions.

A cautious thaw in long antagonistic relations between Tehran and Washington set in when Iran struck a 2015 deal with six big powers limiting its nuclear activity. But hostility has resurged since President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the accord in 2018 and reimposed sweeping sanctions on Iran.

West European signatories, including Germany, want to try to keep the nuclear accord alive although they share the Trump administration’s disquiet about Iran’s ballistic missile programme and its role in conflicts in the Middle East.

Germany, France and Britain maintain that the nuclear pact remains the best way to limit Iran’s enrichment of uranium, a potential pathway to the development of nuclear weapons, and to seek agreement with Iran on other security issues in future.

“I can confirm that the (German) foreign minister will meet President Rouhani on Monday,” said the diplomatic source, giving no further details.

Middle East threat

German foreign minister Heiko Maas warned during a weekend stopover in Iraq en route to Tehran about the dangers of any conflict with Iran for the entire Middle East.

“We Europeans are convinced that it is worth trying to keep the Vienna nuclear agreement with Iran,” Maas said, adding he wanted dialogue even when disputes seemed insurmountable.

Washington has sent more military forces to the Middle East, including an aircraft carrier, B-52 bombers and Patriot missiles, in a show of force against what US officials call Iranian threats to US troops and interests in the region.

In May, Iran scaled back some commitments under the 2015 deal and warned that in 60 days it would resume refining uranium to a higher fissile degree than that permitted by the accord if Europe failed to shield its trade benefits from US sanctions.

Iran has always said its nuclear activity is peaceful and refuses to put its missile and military capabilities on the negotiating table, as the Trump administration has demanded.

Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted by Fars news agency on Sunday as saying Maas’s trip to Tehran showed Germany was trying to “keep the (nuclear deal) alive”.

But, suggesting Tehran did not view Maas as a mediator between Tehran and Washington, he added: “It is unlikely that the German foreign minister is travelling to Tehran to carry a special message.”

The German foreign minister will also meet Zarif in Tehran.

Maas, who also stopped in Jordan and Abu Dhabi on his Middle East tour, has co-ordinated his trip with France and Britain and  also discussed it with US secretary of state Mike Pompeo.

Reuters

US will engage with Iran without nuclear preconditions, says Mike Pompeo

Secretary of state says Iranians must first behave 'like a normal nation'
World
1 week ago

US security chief John Bolton ups the ante in conflict with Tehran

President Donald Trump’s adviser says explosives used to attack UAE oil tankers were ‘almost certainly’ from Iran
World
1 week ago

Iran will defend itself against any aggression, says foreign minister

Baghdad wants to build balanced relations with its Gulf Arab neighbours and has proposed signing a non-aggression pact
World
2 weeks ago

Iran says no talks with US ‘under any circumstances’

Supreme National Security Council spokesperson says as long as the rights of the nation are not satisfied Iran’s path will stay the same
World
2 weeks ago

