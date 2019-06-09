Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pardons 691 on Eid, but excludes Lebanese ‘US spy’

Tehran — Iran’s supreme leader pardoned hundreds of prisoners on the occasion of the end of Ramadan, but a Lebanese national who Beirut expected to be released was not among them, authorities said on Sunday.

In total, the sentences of 691 prisoners were either commuted or deferred as decided by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as a gesture for the Eid al-Fitr holidays, said the judiciary's Mizan Online news website.

Last week Lebanon said one of its nationals condemned in 2016 to 10 years' jail in Iran after being found guilty of spying for the US would be on the pardon list.

The Lebanese foreign ministry, quoted by the country’s official NNA news agency, said Nizar Zakka would be pardoned at the request of Beirut as a gesture for Eid.

But Zakka’s name was not on the list, said Iran's judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili.

“The individual was sentenced and the president of Lebanon had — in letters to judicial officials — requested a conditional pardon,” he said, quoted by Mizan.

“This request has been in the judicial process and, in case any decision is taken by the judicial apparatus, information will be provided.”