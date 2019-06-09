World

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pardons 691 on Eid, but excludes Lebanese ‘US spy’

Man convicted of spying for the US not on list of those expected to be released

09 June 2019 - 21:48 Agency Staff
Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei holds a rifle as he leads prayers at the Imam Khomeini mosque in Tehran, June 5 2019. Picture: HANDOUT/IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER'S WEBSITE / AFP
Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei holds a rifle as he leads prayers at the Imam Khomeini mosque in Tehran, June 5 2019. Picture: HANDOUT/IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER'S WEBSITE / AFP

Tehran — Iran’s supreme leader pardoned hundreds of prisoners on the occasion of the end of Ramadan, but a Lebanese national who Beirut expected to be released was not among them, authorities said on Sunday.

In total, the sentences of 691 prisoners were either commuted or deferred as decided by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as a gesture for the Eid al-Fitr holidays, said the judiciary's Mizan Online news website.

Last week Lebanon said one of its nationals condemned in 2016 to 10 years' jail in Iran after being found guilty of spying for the US would be on the pardon list.

The Lebanese foreign ministry, quoted by the country’s official NNA news agency, said Nizar Zakka would be pardoned at the request of Beirut as a gesture for Eid.

But Zakka’s name was not on the list, said Iran's judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili.

“The individual was sentenced and the president of Lebanon had — in letters to judicial officials — requested a conditional pardon,” he said, quoted by Mizan.

“This request has been in the judicial process and, in case any decision is taken by the judicial apparatus, information will be provided.”

A resident of the US in his 50s, Zakka was arrested in September 2015 during a visit to Iran, where he was convicted the following July.

At the time of his arrest, state television in Iran charged Zakka had “deep ties to military and intelligence services of the US”, Iran’s arch-foe.

It broadcast photographs of a man in military uniform it said was of Zakka at an American base.

At the end of 2017 Iranian courts confirmed his 10-year sentence on appeal, as well as that of an American and two Iranian-Americans accused of “collaboration” with the US.

Iran and the US broke diplomatic ties in 1980, and their relations have deteriorated significantly since US President Donald Trump took office in January 2017.

AFP

German minister to meet Iran’s Hassan Rouhani in bid to save nuclear pact

Europeans move to forestall resumption of Iranian uranium enrichment programme ahead of deadline
World
1 hour ago

Iran urges Europe to normalise economic ties or face consequences

France, Britain and Germany have defended the nuclear accord but share concerns with the US over Iran’s missile programme
World
4 hours ago

Iran says no talks with US ‘under any circumstances’

Supreme National Security Council spokesperson says as long as the rights of the nation are not satisfied Iran’s path will stay the same
World
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pardons 691 on Eid, but ...
World
2.
German minister to meet Iran’s Hassan Rouhani in ...
World
3.
Germany’s SPD looks left for alternatives to ...
World
4.
Investigative journalist Ivan Golunov put under ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

US will engage with Iran without nuclear preconditions, says Mike Pompeo

World

US security chief John Bolton ups the ante in conflict with Tehran

World / Middle East

Iraq caught in the middle of US-Iran face-off

World / Middle East

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.