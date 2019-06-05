People are dying from Donald Trump’s global policy on abortion, say researchers

Vancouver, Canada — A US policy banning government-funded aid groups from discussing abortion around the world has led to deaths from botched procedures, and has cut care to HIV-infected orphans and other children, researchers said on Wednesday.

Nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) working outside the US must choose between accepting the ban imposed by US President Donald Trump two years ago or rejecting it and losing US funding under what critics have termed a "global gag rule".

Since then, two women have died in Kenya from unsafe abortions after a group that serves sex workers stopped providing abortion information and referrals, according to a report by the International Women's Health Coalition (IWHC).

One had tried to induce an abortion with a knitting needle, it said.

Initially started in 1984, the gag rule policy has been imposed by Republican presidents such as Trump and revoked by Democratic presidents.

The policy has led to unwanted pregnancies, unsafe abortions and preventable deaths, said Francoise Girard, IWHC president.

"This deadly policy violates the rights of patients and ties the hands of providers," she said in a statement.

The research, which looked at the policy's impact in Kenya, Nepal, Nigeria and SA, was released at Women Deliver, a global conference on gender equality held every three years.

It came after the US recently expanded the policy and several US states passed new limits on abortion, seen as possible legal avenues for the US Supreme Court to review the nation's law permitting the procedure.

Almost $9bn in US foreign aid is at stake under the policy, which has been used by US presidents to signal their stance on abortion rights, a touchstone issue in US politics.

Trump, positioning himself as an abortion opponent, signed it on his fourth day in office in January 2017.

Beyond the impact on the availability of safe abortions, the rule has forced the closing of clinics and outreach programmes that provide an array of health care services, the report said.

An organization in Kenya that cared for HIV and AIDS patients lost its funding and had to cut services and care for 13,000 orphans and children with HIV, the report said.

"Who would be against providing orphans and vulnerable children with education and health services? It's going that far," Vanessa Rios, author of the report, said to the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Previous studies estimated that up to 26-million women and families would lose access to contraceptive services under the policy.

A spokeswoman for the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which administers aid, said the government was making sure it did not fund groups that "perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning".