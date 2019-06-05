G20 must tackle trade tension now, says IMF's Lagarde

Washington — Central banks have to maintain stimulus and governments must resolve trade disputes quickly, the International Monetary Fund warned on Wednesday.

The "immediate priority" is to resolve trade tension, IMF chief Christine Lagarde said ahead of the weekend meeting in Japan of the Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers.

She said US-Chinese tariffs action will put the brakes on growth in both countries and also cut a few points off global growth.

“These are self-inflicted wounds that must be avoided,” she said. “How? By removing the recently implemented trade barriers and by avoiding further barriers in whatever form.”

Top finance officials are meeting just weeks after US-China talks collapsed amid claims of broken promises and another exchange of punishing tariffs.

President Donald Trump has threatened tariffs on all Chinese imports. Last week, Trump announced taxes on all goods imported from Mexico, increasing monthly up to 25% unless the Mexican government helps crack down on the flow of migrants.

Lagarde urged governments to help reduce trade tension and clear other stumbling blocks on the "way back to higher and more sustainable growth. The goal must be to help, not stand in the way of global growth.”

In a report for the G20 gathering, the IMF said the trade conflict and Brexit mean “questions remain about the strength of the recovery”.

“With the global economy remaining at a delicate juncture, the policy mix must be carefully calibrated,” the IMF said.

With inflation lagging well below goals set by many central banks, the IMF urged policymakers to maintain stimulus until data "confirm inflationary pressures toward targets”. The banks should be ready to do more if downside risks materialise.

“Should growth substantially disappoint, policymakers need to stand ready to act ... making use of conventional and unconventional monetary policy and fiscal stimulus,” the report said.

The IMF cut its 2019 global growth forecast in April to 3.3%, but said it expected expansion to accelerate in the second half and rebound to 3.6% in 2020.

However, Lagarde said that rebound “remains precarious”, and the US-China tariffs could trim 0.5 percentage points off global GDP next year.

“This amounts to a loss of about $455bn, larger than the size of SA’s economy," she said.

The report said that in the medium term the outlook remained "wanting”, and cited the negative effects of low productivity and ageing populations in advanced economies.

"G-20 policymakers cannot be content with rates of GDP growth which in per capita terms remain below historical averages for many countries,” the IMF said.

AFP