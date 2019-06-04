Trump baby balloon is aloft but Trump insists he is ‘loved’ in Britain

London — A giant inflatable blimp depicting Donald Trump as a sneering baby in a diaper flew outside the British parliament in London on Tuesday ahead of what is expected to be one of the city’s largest protests against a foreign leader.

The 6m-high blimp was raised in Parliament Square at 9am GMT. It is due to be airborne when Trump holds talks with the outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May nearby in Downing Street.

Trump and his wife Melania arrived on Monday for a three-day state visit — a pomp-laden affair that involved a banquet at Buckingham Palace on Monday evening.

Leo Murray, the co-creator of the blimp, said: “We’re trying to remind the president how unwelcome he is in this country.